In 2026, when choosing between the Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara and Tata Tigor EV, assess both models based on Price, Size, range, battery pack, charging speed, Boot Space,Features, and Colours. Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara Price starts at Rs. 10.77 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Sigma Smart Hybrid, Tata Tigor EV Price starts at Rs. 12.49 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for XE. Tigor EV gets a battery pack of up to 26 kWh. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Grand Vitara vs Tigor EV Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Grand vitara
|Tigor ev
|Brand
|Maruti Suzuki
|Tata
|Price
|₹ 10.77 Lakhs
|₹ 12.49 Lakhs
|Range
|950 km/charge
|315 km/charge
|Battery Capacity
|-
|26 kWh
|Charging Time
|-
|9 Hours 24 Minutes(3.3 kW AC Charger)