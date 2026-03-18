In 2026 when choosing among the Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara and Tata Tigor, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara Price starts at Rs. 10.77 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Sigma Smart Hybrid and Tata Tigor Price starts at Rs. 5.55 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for XM. Grand Vitara: 1462 cc engine, 20.58 to 27.97 kmpl mileage. Tigor: 1199 cc engine, 19.2 to 26.4 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Grand Vitara vs Tigor Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Grand vitara
|Tigor
|Brand
|Maruti Suzuki
|Tata
|Price
|₹ 10.77 Lakhs
|₹ 5.55 Lakhs
|Range
|950 km/charge
|-
|Mileage
|20.58 to 27.97 kmpl
|19.2 to 26.4 kmpl
|Battery Capacity
|-
|-
|Engine Capacity
|-
|1199 cc
|Transmission
|Manual, Automatic
|Manual, Automatic
|Charging Time
|-
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