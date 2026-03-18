In 2026, when choosing between the Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara and Tata Tiago EV [2022-2026], assess both models based on Price, Size, range, battery pack, charging speed, Boot Space,Features, and Colours. Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara Price starts at Rs. 10.77 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Sigma Smart Hybrid, Tata Tiago EV [2022-2026] Price starts at Rs. 7.99 Lakhs (last recorded price) for XE Medium Range. Tiago EV [2022-2026] gets a battery pack of up to 19.2 kWh. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Grand Vitara vs Tiago EV [2022-2026] Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Grand vitara
|Tiago ev [2022-2026]
|Brand
|Maruti Suzuki
|Tata
|Price
|₹ 10.77 Lakhs
|₹ 7.99 Lakhs
|Range
|950 km/charge
|250-315 km/charge
|Battery Capacity
|-
|19.2 kWh
|Charging Time
|-
|2 Hours 36 Minutes(7.2 kW AC Charger)