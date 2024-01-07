In 2024 when choosing among the Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara and Tata Punch CNG, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, In 2024 when choosing among the Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara and Tata Punch CNG, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara Price starts at Rs 10.7 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Sigma Smart Hybrid and Tata Punch CNG Price starts at Rs 7.09 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Pure iCNG. Grand Vitara: 1462 cc engine, 21.11 kmpl mileage. Punch CNG: 1199 cc engine, 26.99 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance. ...Read More Read Less