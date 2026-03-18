In 2026, when choosing between the Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara and Tata Nexon EV Prime, assess both models based on Price, Size, range, battery pack, charging speed, Boot Space,Features, and Colours. Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara Price starts at Rs. 10.77 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Sigma Smart Hybrid, Tata Nexon EV Prime Price starts at Rs. 14.99 Lakhs (last recorded price) for XM. Nexon EV Prime gets a battery pack of up to 30.2 kwh. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Grand Vitara vs Nexon EV Prime Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Grand vitara
|nexon ev prime
|Brand
|Maruti Suzuki
|Tata
|Price
|₹ 10.77 Lakhs
|₹ 14.99 Lakhs
|Range
|950 km/charge
|312 km/charge
|Battery Capacity
|-
|30.2 kwh
|Charging Time
|-
|9 Hrs