In 2026, when choosing between the Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara and Tata Nexon EV Max, assess both models based on Price, Size, range, battery pack, charging speed, Boot Space,Features, and Colours. Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara Price starts at Rs. 10.77 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Sigma Smart Hybrid, Tata Nexon EV Max Price starts at Rs. 17.74 Lakhs (last recorded price) for XZ Plus 3.3 KW. Nexon EV Max gets a battery pack of up to 40.5 kwh. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Grand Vitara vs Nexon EV Max Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Grand vitara
|Nexon ev max
|Brand
|Maruti Suzuki
|Tata
|Price
|₹ 10.77 Lakhs
|₹ 17.74 Lakhs
|Range
|950 km/charge
|453 km/charge
|Battery Capacity
|-
|40.5 kwh
|Charging Time
|-
|15 Hrs