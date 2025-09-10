In 2026, when choosing between the Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara and Tata Nexon EV [2020-2023], assess both models based on Price, Size, range, battery pack, charging speed, Boot Space,Features, and Colours. Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara Price starts at Rs. 10.77 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Sigma Smart Hybrid, Tata Nexon EV [2020-2023] Price starts at Rs. 13.99 Lakhs (last recorded price) for XM. Nexon EV [2020-2023] gets a battery pack of up to 30.2 kwh. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Grand Vitara vs Nexon EV [2020-2023] Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Grand vitara
|Nexon ev [2020-2023]
|Brand
|Maruti Suzuki
|Tata
|Price
|₹ 10.77 Lakhs
|₹ 13.99 Lakhs
|Range
|950 km/charge
|312.0
|Battery Capacity
|-
|30.2 kwh
|Charging Time
|-
|8.5 Hrs