In 2026, when choosing between the Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara and Tata Nexon EV, assess both models based on Price, Size, range, battery pack, charging speed, Boot Space,Features, and Colours. Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara Price starts at Rs. 10.77 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Sigma Smart Hybrid, Tata Nexon EV Price starts at Rs. 12.49 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Creative Plus Medium Range. Nexon EV gets a battery pack of up to 30 kWh. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Grand Vitara vs Nexon EV Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Grand vitara
|Nexon ev
|Brand
|Maruti Suzuki
|Tata
|Price
|₹ 10.77 Lakhs
|₹ 12.49 Lakhs
|Range
|950 km/charge
|325-465 km/charge
|Battery Capacity
|-
|30 kWh
|Charging Time
|-
|4 Hours 20 Minutes (7.2 kW AC Charger)