In 2026 when choosing among the Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara and Tata Nexon [2020-2023], assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara Price starts at Rs. 10.77 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Sigma Smart Hybrid and Tata Nexon [2020-2023] Price starts at Rs. 7 Lakhs (last recorded price) for XE. Grand Vitara: 1462 cc engine, 20.58 to 27.97 kmpl mileage. Nexon [2020-2023]: 1199 cc engine, 17.05 to 24.07 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Grand Vitara vs Nexon [2020-2023] Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Grand vitara
|Nexon [2020-2023]
|Brand
|Maruti Suzuki
|Tata
|Price
|₹ 10.77 Lakhs
|₹ 7 Lakhs
|Range
|950 km/charge
|-
|Mileage
|20.58 to 27.97 kmpl
|17.05 to 24.07 kmpl
|Battery Capacity
|-
|-
|Engine Capacity
|-
|1199 cc
|Transmission
|Manual, Automatic
|Manual, Automatic
|Charging Time
|-
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