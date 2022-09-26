In 2023 when choosing among the Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara and Tata Harrier [2019-2023], assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, In 2023 when choosing among the Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara and Tata Harrier [2019-2023], assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara Price starts at Rs 10.7 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Sigma Smart Hybrid and Tata Harrier [2019-2023] Price starts at Rs 13.84 Lakhs (last recorded price) for XE. Grand Vitara: 1462 cc engine, 21.11 kmpl mileage. Harrier [2019-2023]: 1956 cc engine, 16.35 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance. ...Read More Read Less