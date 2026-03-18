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Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara vs Tata Altroz

In 2026 when choosing among the Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara and Tata Altroz, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara Price starts at Rs. 10.77 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Sigma Smart Hybrid and Tata Altroz Price starts at Rs. 6.3 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Smart Petrol 5MT. Grand Vitara: 1462 cc engine, 20.58 to 27.97 kmpl mileage. Altroz: 1199 cc engine, 19.5 to 26.2 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Grand Vitara vs Altroz Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Grand vitara Altroz
BrandMaruti SuzukiTata
Price₹ 10.77 Lakhs₹ 6.3 Lakhs
Range950 km/charge-
Mileage20.58 to 27.97 kmpl19.5 to 26.2 kmpl
Battery Capacity--
Engine Capacity-1199 cc
TransmissionManual, Automatic Manual, Automatic
Charging Time--

Filters
Grand Vitara
Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara
Sigma Smart Hybrid
₹10.77 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Altroz
Tata Altroz
Smart Petrol 5MT
₹6.30 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
Select a feature you want to compare:
Front View
Dashboard
Headlight
Infotainment System Main Menu
Instrument Cluster
Configuration Selector Knob
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Specification
Engine Type
K15C + Mild Hybrid System1.2 Revotron
Others
Idle Start/StopIdle Start/Stop
Driving Range
950 km-
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
139 Nm @ 4300 rpm115 Nm @ 3250 rpm
Transmission
Manual - 5 GearsManual - 5 Gears
Mileage (ARAI)
21.11 kmpl-
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
102 bhp @ 6000 rpm87 bhp @ 6000 rpm
Drivetrain
FWDFWD
Emission Standard
BS6 Phase 2BS6 Phase 2
Engine
1462 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC1199 cc, 3 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Fuel Type
PetrolPetrol
Minimum Turning Radius
5.4 metres5 metres
Rear Brake Type
DiscDrum
Spare Wheel
SteelSteel
Front Tyres
215 / 60 R17185 / 60 R16
Wheels
Steel RimsSteel Rims
Front Brake Type
Ventilated DiscDisc
Rear Suspension
Torsion BeamTwist Beam with Coil Spring and Shock Absorber
Front Suspension
MacPherson StrutIndependent MacPherson Dual Path Strut with Coil Spring
Rear Tyres
215 / 60 R17185 / 60 R16
No of Seating Rows
2 Rows2 Rows
Bootspace
373 litres345 litres
Seating Capacity
5 Person5 Person
Doors
5 Doors5 Doors
Fuel Tank Capacity
45 litres37 litres
Length
4345 mm3990 mm
Wheelbase
2600 mm2501 mm
Height
1645 mm1523 mm
Width
1795 mm1755 mm
Features
Steering Adjustment
Tilt & TelescopicTilt
Cabin-Boot Access
YesNo
Heater
YesNo
Cruise Control
NoNo
Parking Sensors
RearRear
Parking Assist
NoNo
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
No-
Keyless Start/ Button Start
YesNo
Air Conditioner
Automatic Climate ControlManual
Anti-glare Mirrors
Manual - Internal OnlyNo
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
YesYes
Front AC
Single Zone, Common Fan Speed ControlSingle Zone, Common Fan Speed Control
Rear AC
Blower, Vents Behind Front Armrest-
Adjustable Cluster Brightness
Yes-
Trip Meter
Electronic 2 Trips2 Trips
Shift Indicator
No-
Door Ajar Warning
YesYes
Clock
DigitalDigital
Low Fuel Level Warning
YesYes
Tachometer
AnalogueDigital
Instantaneous Consumption
Yes-
Gear Indicator
Yes-
Instrument Cluster
Analogue - DigitalDigital
Average Speed
YesNo
Heads Up Display (HUD)
NoNo
Average Fuel Consumption
Yes-
Distance to Empty
Yes-
Engine immobilizer
YesYes
Child Safety Lock
YesYes
Speed Sensing Door Lock
YesYes
Central Locking
KeylessRemote
Panaromic Sunroof
No-
Rub - Strips
NoNo
Chrome Finish Exhaust pipe
NoNo
Body-Coloured Bumpers
YesYes
Roof Mounted Antenna
NoYes
Body Kit
Cladding - Black/GreyNo
Sunroof / Moonroof
NoNo
Adjustable ORVM
Electrically Adjustable & RetractableExternally Adjustable
Turn Indicators on ORVM
YesYes
Rear Defogger
YesNo
One Touch -Down
DriverNo
Rain-sensing Wipers
NoNo
Interior Door Handles
PaintedBlack
Scuff Plates
No-
Door Pockets
Front & RearFront & Rear
Rear Windshield Blind
No-
One Touch - Up
DriverNo
Rear Wiper
NoNo
Boot-lid Opener
Electric Tailgate ReleaseManual
Side Window Blinds
No-
Driver Armrest Storage
YesYes
Sunglass Holder
NoNo
Cup Holders
Front & Rear-
Third Row Cup Holders
No-
Cooled Glove Box
NoNo
Cornering Headlights
NoNo
Glove Box Lamp
No-
Cabin Lamps
Front and RearFront
Lights on Vanity Mirrors
NoNo
Rear Reading Lamp
Both SidesYes
Ambient Interior Lighting
NoNo
Automatic Head Lamps
NoNo
Headlights
Halogen ProjectorHalogen Projector
Tail Lights
LEDLED
Daytime Running Lights
LEDNo
Headlight Height Adjuster
YesYes
Follow me home headlamps
NoYes
Puddle Lamps
NoNo
Warranty (Years)
33
Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
Not ApplicableNot Applicable
Warranty (Kilometres)
100000100000
Battery Warranty (Years)
Not ApplicableNot Applicable
Steering mounted controls
NoNo
Display Screen for Rear Passengers
NoNo
Wireless Charger
NoNo
Smart Connectivity
Android Auto (No), Apple Car Play (No)Android Auto (No), Apple Car Play (No)
iPod Compatibility
NoNo
Speakers
NoNo
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
NoNo
AM/FM Radio
NoNo
Head Unit Size
Not Applicable-
GPS Navigation System
NoNo
USB Compatibility
NoNo
Voice Command
No-
Display
No-
Remote AC On/Off Via app
No-
Remote Car Light Flashing & Honking Via app
No-
Over The Air (OTA) Updates
No-
Check Vehicle Status Via App
NoNo
Remote Sunroof Open/Close Via app
No-
Remote Car Lock/Unlock Via app
No-
Geo-Fence
NoNo
Find My Car
No-
Emergency Call
NoNo
Middle Rear Head Rest
Yes-
Airbags
6 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side)6 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side)
Forward Collision Warning (FCW)
No-
High-beam Assist
No-
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
Lane Departure Warning
No-
Child Seat Anchor Points
YesYes
Seat Belt Warning
YesYes
Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
NoNo
Emergency Brake Light Flashing
YesYes
Blind Spot Detection
No-
Rear Cross-Traffic Assist
No-
Lane Departure Prevention
No-
Middle rear three-point seatbelt
YesYes
Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB)
No-
Puncture Repair Kit
YesNo
NCAP Rating
Not TestedNot Tested
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
YesYes
Differential Lock
No-
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
NoYes
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
YesYes
Hill Hold Control
YesYes
Hill Descent Control
No-
Four-Wheel-Drive
No-
Ride Height Adjustment
No-
Limited Slip Differential (LSD)
No-
Brake Assist (BA)
YesNo
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
YesYes
Rear Row Seat Adjustment
4 way manually adjustable (backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)-
Split Third Row Seat
No-
Seat Upholstery
FabricFabric
Interiors
Black + Bordeaux with Silver Accents-
Driver Armrest
YesNo
Leather-wrapped Gear Knob
NoNo
Rear Armrest
Cup HolderNo
Split Rear Seat
60:40 splitNo
Driver Seat Adjustment
8 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down, seat height up / down)6 way manually adjustable (seat: forward / back, backrest tilt: forward / back, headrest: up / down)
Ventilated Seats
No-
Interior Colours
Black + Bordeaux with Silver Accents-
Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
NoNo
Rear Passenger Seats Type
BenchBench
Folding Rear Seat
Flat-
Ventilated Seat Type
No-
Head-rests
Front & RearFront & Rear
Front Seatback Pockets
No-
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
6 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)6 way manually adjustable (seat: forward / back, backrest tilt: forward / back, headrest: up / down)
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
12,25,5667,17,707
Ex-Showroom Price
10,76,5006,29,990
RTO
1,12,48055,529
Insurance
36,08631,688
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
26,34215,426
Expert Rating
Pros and Cons

Pros

Solid SUV looksStrong Hybrid enginePremium cabin

Cons

Compromised boot spaceMild hybrid with MT misses several features

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