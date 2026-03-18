In 2026 when choosing among the Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara and Skoda Slavia, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara Price starts at Rs. 10.77 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Sigma Smart Hybrid and Skoda Slavia Price starts at Rs. 10 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Classic 1.0L TSI MT. Grand Vitara: 1462 cc engine, 20.58 to 27.97 kmpl mileage. Slavia: 999 cc engine, 18.73 to 20.32 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Grand Vitara vs Slavia Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Grand vitara
|Slavia
|Brand
|Maruti Suzuki
|Skoda
|Price
|₹ 10.77 Lakhs
|₹ 10 Lakhs
|Range
|950 km/charge
|-
|Mileage
|20.58 to 27.97 kmpl
|18.73 to 20.32 kmpl
|Battery Capacity
|-
|-
|Engine Capacity
|-
|999 cc
|Transmission
|Manual, Automatic
|Manual, Automatic
|Charging Time
|-
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