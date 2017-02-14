HT Auto
HomeCompare CarsGrand Vitara vs Slavia

Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara vs Skoda Slavia

Grand Vitara
Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara
Sigma Smart Hybrid
₹10.45 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Slavia
Skoda Slavia
Active 1.0L TSI MT
₹10.69 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Engine
1462 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC999 cc, 3 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Engine Type
K15C + Mild Hybrid System1.0 TSI Petrol
Fuel Type
Mild Hybrid(Electric + Petrol)Petrol
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
102 bhp @ 6000 rpm114 bhp
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
136.8 Nm @ 4400 rpm178 nm
Mileage (ARAI)
21.11 kmpl-
Driving Range
950 Km-
Drivetrain
FWDFWD
Transmission
Manual - 5 GearsManual - 6 Gears
Emission Standard
BS 6-
Others
Regenerative Braking, Idle Start/Stop-
Suspensions, Brakes, Steering & Tyres
Dimensions & Weight
Capacity
Features
Comfort & Convenience
Air Conditioner
Yes (Automatic Climate Control)-
Front AC
Single Zone, Common Fan Speed Control-
Rear AC
Blower, Vents Behind Front Armrest-
Heater
Yes-
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Driver & Co-Driver-
Cabin-Boot Access
Yes-
Anti-glare Mirrors
Manual - Internal Only-
Parking Assist
No-
Parking Sensors
RearFront & Rear
Cruise Control
No-
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
Keyless Start/ Button Start
YesYes
Steering Adjustment
Tilt & Telescopic-
12V Power Outlets
Yes-
Instrumentation
Rear row
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
12,14,48212,21,246
Ex-Showroom Price
10,45,00010,69,000
RTO
1,16,5001,13,230
Insurance
52,48238,516
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
26,10326,249
Expert Reviews
