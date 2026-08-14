In 2026 when choosing among the Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara and Skoda Rapid TSI, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara Price starts at Rs. 10.77 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Sigma Smart Hybrid and Skoda Rapid TSI Price starts at Rs. 7.79 Lakhs (last recorded price) for Rider. Grand Vitara: 1462 cc engine, 20.58 to 27.97 kmpl mileage. Rapid TSI: 999 cc engine, 16.2 to 18.9 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Grand Vitara vs Rapid TSI Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Grand vitara
|Rapid tsi
|Brand
|Maruti Suzuki
|Skoda
|Price
|₹ 10.77 Lakhs
|₹ 7.79 Lakhs
|Range
|950 km/charge
|-
|Mileage
|20.58 to 27.97 kmpl
|16.2 to 18.9 kmpl
|Battery Capacity
|-
|-
|Engine Capacity
|-
|999 cc
|Transmission
|Manual, Automatic
|Manual, Automatic
|Charging Time
|-
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