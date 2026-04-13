In 2026 when choosing among the Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara and Skoda Kushaq, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara Price starts at Rs. 10.77 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Sigma Smart Hybrid and Skoda Kushaq Price starts at Rs. 10.69 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Classic Plus 1.0 TSI MT. Grand Vitara: 1462 cc engine, 20.58 to 27.97 kmpl mileage. Kushaq: 999 cc engine, 18.72 to 19.66 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Grand Vitara vs Kushaq Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Grand vitara
|Kushaq
|Brand
|Maruti Suzuki
|Skoda
|Price
|₹ 10.77 Lakhs
|₹ 10.69 Lakhs
|Range
|950 km/charge
|-
|Mileage
|20.58 to 27.97 kmpl
|18.72 to 19.66 kmpl
|Battery Capacity
|-
|-
|Engine Capacity
|-
|999 cc
|Transmission
|Manual, Automatic
|Manual, Automatic
|Charging Time
|-
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