In 2023 when choosing among the Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara and Renault Triber, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara Price starts at Rs 10.7 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Sigma Smart Hybrid and Renault Triber Price starts at Rs 6.33 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for RXL EASY-R AMT. Grand Vitara: 1462 cc engine, 21.11 kmpl mileage. Triber: 999 cc engine, 18.29 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.