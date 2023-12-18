Saved Articles

Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara vs Renault Triber

In 2023 when choosing among the Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara and Renault Triber, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and ...Read More

Grand Vitara
Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara
Sigma Smart Hybrid
₹10.70 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Triber
Renault Triber
RXL EASY-R AMT
₹6.29 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Engine Type
K15C + Mild Hybrid System1.0 Litre Energy Engine
Others
Regenerative Braking, Idle Start/Stop-
Driving Range
950 Km731.6
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
136.8 Nm @ 4400 rpm96 Nm @ 3500 rpm
Transmission
Manual - 5 GearsAMT - 5 Gears, Manual Override
Mileage (ARAI)
21.11 kmpl18.29
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
102 bhp @ 6000 rpm71 bhp @ 6250 rpm
Drivetrain
FWDFWD
Emission Standard
BS 6BS 6
Engine
1462 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC999 cc, 3 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Fuel Type
Mild Hybrid(Electric + Petrol)-
Suspensions, Brakes, Steering & Tyres
Dimensions & Weight
Capacity
Features
Comfort & Convenience
Steering Adjustment
Tilt & TelescopicTilt
Cabin-Boot Access
Yes-
Heater
YesYes
Cruise Control
No-
Parking Sensors
RearRear
Parking Assist
NoNo
Keyless Start/ Button Start
YesNo
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Driver & Co-DriverNo
Air Conditioner
Yes (Automatic Climate Control)Yes (Manual)
Anti-glare Mirrors
Manual - Internal OnlyNo
12V Power Outlets
Yes1
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
YesNo
Front AC
Single Zone, Common Fan Speed ControlCommon Fan Speed Control
Rear AC
Blower, Vents Behind Front ArmrestVents on Pillars, Common Fan Speed Control
Instrumentation
Rear row
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
12,47,2847,42,839
Ex-Showroom Price
10,70,0006,63,200
RTO
1,14,23037,346
Insurance
62,35433,444
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
700600
Other Charges
00
EMI
26,80815,789

