In 2026 when choosing among the Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara and Renault Triber, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara Price starts at Rs. 10.77 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Sigma Smart Hybrid and Renault Triber Price starts at Rs. 5.81 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Authentic. Grand Vitara: 1462 cc engine, 20.58 to 27.97 kmpl mileage. Triber: 999 cc engine, 18 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Grand Vitara vs Triber Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Grand vitara
|Triber
|Brand
|Maruti Suzuki
|Renault
|Price
|₹ 10.77 Lakhs
|₹ 5.81 Lakhs
|Range
|950 km/charge
|-
|Mileage
|20.58 to 27.97 kmpl
|18 kmpl
|Battery Capacity
|-
|-
|Engine Capacity
|-
|999 cc
|Transmission
|Manual, Automatic
|Manual, Automatic
|Charging Time
|-
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