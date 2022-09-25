|Engine
|1462 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
|1498 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
|Engine Type
|K15C + Mild Hybrid System
|1.5 HR15
|Fuel Type
|Mild Hybrid(Electric + Petrol)
|-
|Max Power (bhp@rpm)
|102 bhp @ 6000 rpm
|105 bhp @ 5600 rpm
|Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
|136.8 Nm @ 4400 rpm
|142 Nm @ 4000 rpm
|Mileage (ARAI)
|21.11 kmpl
|13.9
|Driving Range
|950 Km
|695
|Drivetrain
|FWD
|FWD
|Transmission
|Manual - 5 Gears
|Manual - 5 Gears
|Emission Standard
|BS 6
|BS 6
|Others
|Regenerative Braking, Idle Start/Stop
|-
|Air Conditioner
|Yes (Automatic Climate Control)
|Yes (Automatic Climate Control)
|Front AC
|Single Zone, Common Fan Speed Control
|Single Zone, Common Fan Speed Control
|Rear AC
|Blower, Vents Behind Front Armrest
|Vents Behind Front Armrest
|Heater
|Yes
|Yes
|Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
|Driver & Co-Driver
|Driver & Co-Driver
|Cabin-Boot Access
|Yes
|Yes
|Anti-glare Mirrors
|Manual - Internal Only
|Manual - Internal Only
|Parking Assist
|No
|No
|Parking Sensors
|Rear
|Rear
|Cruise Control
|No
|No
|Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
|-
|Yes
|Keyless Start/ Button Start
|Yes
|No
|Steering Adjustment
|Tilt & Telescopic
|Tilt
|12V Power Outlets
|Yes
|2
|On-Road Price
|₹12,14,482
|₹10,54,878
|Ex-Showroom Price
|₹10,45,000
|₹9,49,990
|RTO
|₹1,16,500
|₹73,609
|Insurance
|₹52,482
|₹30,779
|Accessories Charges
|₹0
|₹0
|FastTag Charges
|₹500
|₹500
|Other Charges
|₹0
|₹0
|₹26,103
|₹22,673