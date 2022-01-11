In 2026 when choosing among the Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara and Nissan Kicks, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara Price starts at Rs. 10.77 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Sigma Smart Hybrid and Nissan Kicks Price starts at Rs. 9.5 Lakhs (last recorded price) for XL 1.5. Grand Vitara: 1462 cc engine, 20.58 to 27.97 kmpl mileage. Kicks: 1330 cc engine, 13.9 to 15.8 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Grand Vitara vs Kicks Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Grand vitara
|Kicks
|Brand
|Maruti Suzuki
|Nissan
|Price
|₹ 10.77 Lakhs
|₹ 9.5 Lakhs
|Range
|950 km/charge
|-
|Mileage
|20.58 to 27.97 kmpl
|13.9 to 15.8 kmpl
|Battery Capacity
|-
|-
|Engine Capacity
|-
|1330 cc
|Transmission
|Manual, Automatic
|Manual, Automatic
|Charging Time
|-
|-