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Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara vs MG ZS EV

In 2026, when choosing between the Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara and MG ZS EV, assess both models based on Price, Size, range, battery pack, charging speed, Boot Space,Features, and Colours. Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara Price starts at Rs. 10.77 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Sigma Smart Hybrid, MG ZS EV Price starts at Rs. 17.99 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Executive. ZS EV gets a battery pack of up to 50.3 kWh. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Grand Vitara vs ZS EV Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Grand vitara Zs ev
BrandMaruti SuzukiMG
Price₹ 10.77 Lakhs₹ 17.99 Lakhs
Range950 km/charge461 km/charge
Battery Capacity-50.3 kWh
Charging Time-9 hours (7.4 kW AC charger)

Filters
Grand Vitara
Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara
Sigma Smart Hybrid
₹10.77 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
ZS EV
MG ZS EV
Executive
₹17.99 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
Select a feature you want to compare:
Front View
Knob Selector
Dashboard
Headlight
Infotainment System Main Menu
Left Side View
Instrument Cluster
Configuration Selector Knob
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Specification
Engine Type
K15C + Mild Hybrid System-
Others
Idle Start/StopRegenerative Braking, Pure Electric Driving Mode
Driving Range
950 km461 Km
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
139 Nm @ 4300 rpm-
Transmission
Manual - 5 GearsAutomatic - 1 Gears, Sport Mode
Mileage (ARAI)
21.11 kmpl-
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
102 bhp @ 6000 rpm-
Drivetrain
FWDFWD
Emission Standard
BS6 Phase 2-
Engine
1462 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC-
Fuel Type
PetrolElectric
Minimum Turning Radius
5.4 metres5.6 metres
Rear Brake Type
DiscDisc
Spare Wheel
SteelSpace Saver
Front Tyres
215 / 60 R17215 / 55 R17
Wheels
Steel RimsAlloy Wheels
Front Brake Type
Ventilated DiscDisc
Rear Suspension
Torsion BeamTorsion Beam
Front Suspension
MacPherson StrutMacPherson Strut
Rear Tyres
215 / 60 R17215 / 55 R17
No of Seating Rows
2 Rows2 Rows
Bootspace
373 litres448 litres
Seating Capacity
5 Person5 Person
Doors
5 Doors5 Doors
Fuel Tank Capacity
45 litres-
Length
4345 mm4323 mm
Wheelbase
2600 mm2585 mm
Height
1645 mm1649 mm
Width
1795 mm1809 mm
Features
Steering Adjustment
Tilt & TelescopicTilt
Cabin-Boot Access
YesYes
Heater
YesYes
Cruise Control
NoYes
Parking Sensors
RearRear
Parking Assist
NoReverse Camera
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
NoNo
Keyless Start/ Button Start
YesYes
Air Conditioner
Automatic Climate ControlYes (Automatic Climate Control)
Anti-glare Mirrors
Manual - Internal OnlyManual - Internal Only
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
YesYes
Front AC
Single Zone, Common Fan Speed ControlSingle Zone, Common Fan Speed Control
Rear AC
Blower, Vents Behind Front ArmrestVents Behind Front Armrest
Adjustable Cluster Brightness
YesNo
Trip Meter
Electronic 2 Trips2 Trips
Shift Indicator
NoNo
Door Ajar Warning
YesYes
Clock
DigitalDigital
Low Fuel Level Warning
YesYes
Tachometer
AnalogueNo
Instantaneous Consumption
YesYes
Gear Indicator
YesNo
Instrument Cluster
Analogue - DigitalDigital
Average Speed
YesYes
Heads Up Display (HUD)
NoNo
Average Fuel Consumption
YesNo
Distance to Empty
YesYes
Engine immobilizer
YesNo
Child Safety Lock
YesYes
Speed Sensing Door Lock
YesYes
Central Locking
KeylessRemote
Panaromic Sunroof
NoNo
Rub - Strips
NoSilver
Chrome Finish Exhaust pipe
NoNo
Body-Coloured Bumpers
YesYes
Roof Mounted Antenna
NoYes
Body Kit
Cladding - Black/GreyNo
Sunroof / Moonroof
NoNo
Adjustable ORVM
Electrically Adjustable & RetractableElectrically Adjustable
Turn Indicators on ORVM
YesYes
Rear Defogger
YesYes
One Touch -Down
DriverDriver
Rain-sensing Wipers
NoYes
Interior Door Handles
PaintedChrome
Scuff Plates
NoNo
Door Pockets
Front & RearFront & Rear
Rear Windshield Blind
NoNo
One Touch - Up
DriverDriver
Rear Wiper
NoYes
Boot-lid Opener
Electric Tailgate ReleaseElectric Tailgate Release
Side Window Blinds
NoNo
Driver Armrest Storage
YesYes
Sunglass Holder
NoNo
Cup Holders
Front & RearFront & Rear
Third Row Cup Holders
No-
Cooled Glove Box
NoNo
Cornering Headlights
NoNo
Glove Box Lamp
NoNo
Cabin Lamps
Front and RearFront
Lights on Vanity Mirrors
NoNo
Rear Reading Lamp
Both SidesNo
Ambient Interior Lighting
NoNo
Automatic Head Lamps
NoYes
Headlights
Halogen ProjectorLED
Tail Lights
LEDLED
Daytime Running Lights
LEDLED
Headlight Height Adjuster
YesYes
Follow me home headlamps
NoYes
Puddle Lamps
NoNo
Warranty (Years)
35
Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
Not Applicable150000
Warranty (Kilometres)
100000Unlimited
Battery Warranty (Years)
Not Applicable8
Steering mounted controls
NoYes
Display Screen for Rear Passengers
NoNo
Wireless Charger
NoNo
Smart Connectivity
Android Auto (No), Apple Car Play (No)Android Auto (Wired), Apple CarPlay (Wired)
iPod Compatibility
NoYes
Speakers
No4
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
NoYes
AM/FM Radio
NoYes
Head Unit Size
Not ApplicableNot Available
GPS Navigation System
NoYes
USB Compatibility
NoYes
Voice Command
NoYes
Display
NoTouch-screen Display
Remote AC On/Off Via app
NoYes
Remote Car Light Flashing & Honking Via app
NoYes
Over The Air (OTA) Updates
NoYes
Check Vehicle Status Via App
NoYes
Remote Sunroof Open/Close Via app
NoNo
Remote Car Lock/Unlock Via app
NoYes
Geo-Fence
NoYes
Find My Car
NoYes
Emergency Call
NoYes
Middle Rear Head Rest
YesNo
Airbags
6 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side)6 Airbags (Driver, Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side)
Forward Collision Warning (FCW)
NoNo
High-beam Assist
NoNo
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
Lane Departure Warning
NoNo
Child Seat Anchor Points
YesYes
Seat Belt Warning
YesYes
Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
NoYes
Emergency Brake Light Flashing
YesNo
Blind Spot Detection
NoNo
Rear Cross-Traffic Assist
NoNo
Lane Departure Prevention
NoNo
Middle rear three-point seatbelt
YesYes
Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB)
NoNo
Puncture Repair Kit
YesNo
NCAP Rating
Not Tested5 Star (Euro NCAP)
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
YesYes
Differential Lock
NoNo
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
NoYes
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
YesYes
Hill Hold Control
YesYes
Hill Descent Control
NoYes
Four-Wheel-Drive
NoNo
Ride Height Adjustment
NoNo
Limited Slip Differential (LSD)
NoNo
Brake Assist (BA)
YesYes
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
YesYes
Rear Row Seat Adjustment
4 way manually adjustable (backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)
Split Third Row Seat
NoNo
Seat Upholstery
FabricFabric
Interiors
Black + Bordeaux with Silver AccentsSingle Tone
Driver Armrest
YesYes
Leather-wrapped Gear Knob
NoNo
Rear Armrest
Cup HolderCup Holder
Split Rear Seat
60:40 split60:40 split
Driver Seat Adjustment
8 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down, seat height up / down)6 way manually adjustable (seat: forward / back, backrest tilt: forward / back, headrest: up / down)
Ventilated Seats
NoNo
Interior Colours
Black + Bordeaux with Silver AccentsDark Grey
Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
NoYes
Rear Passenger Seats Type
BenchBench
Folding Rear Seat
FlatFlat
Ventilated Seat Type
NoNo
Head-rests
Front & RearFront & Rear
Front Seatback Pockets
NoYes
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
6 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)6 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
12,25,56618,94,043
Ex-Showroom Price
10,76,50017,99,000
RTO
1,12,48016,000
Insurance
36,08678,543
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
26,34240,710
Expert Rating
-
Pros and Cons

Pros

Solid SUV looksStrong Hybrid enginePremium cabin

Cons

Compromised boot spaceMild hybrid with MT misses several features

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