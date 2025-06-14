In 2026, when choosing between the Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara and MG ZS EV, assess both models based on Price, Size, range, battery pack, charging speed, Boot Space,Features, and Colours. Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara Price starts at Rs. 10.77 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Sigma Smart Hybrid, MG ZS EV Price starts at Rs. 17.99 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Executive. ZS EV gets a battery pack of up to 50.3 kWh. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Grand Vitara vs ZS EV Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Grand vitara
|Zs ev
|Brand
|Maruti Suzuki
|MG
|Price
|₹ 10.77 Lakhs
|₹ 17.99 Lakhs
|Range
|950 km/charge
|461 km/charge
|Battery Capacity
|-
|50.3 kWh
|Charging Time
|-
|9 hours (7.4 kW AC charger)