In 2026 when choosing among the Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara and MG Astor, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara Price starts at Rs. 10.77 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Sigma Smart Hybrid and MG Astor Price starts at Rs. 9.79 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Sprint. Grand Vitara: 1462 cc engine, 20.58 to 27.97 kmpl mileage. Astor: 1498 cc engine, 14.82 to 15.43 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Grand Vitara vs Astor Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Grand vitara
|Astor
|Brand
|Maruti Suzuki
|MG
|Price
|₹ 10.77 Lakhs
|₹ 9.79 Lakhs
|Range
|950 km/charge
|-
|Mileage
|20.58 to 27.97 kmpl
|14.82 to 15.43 kmpl
|Battery Capacity
|-
|-
|Engine Capacity
|-
|1498 cc
|Transmission
|Manual, Automatic
|Manual, Automatic
|Charging Time
|-
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