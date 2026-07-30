In 2026 when choosing among the Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara and Maruti Suzuki XL6 [2019-2022], assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara Price starts at Rs. 10.77 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Sigma Smart Hybrid and Maruti Suzuki XL6 [2019-2022] Price starts at Rs. 9.85 Lakhs (last recorded price) for Zeta MT Petrol. Grand Vitara: 1462 cc engine, 20.58 to 27.97 kmpl mileage. XL6 [2019-2022]: 1462 cc engine, 17.99 to 19.01 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Grand Vitara vs XL6 [2019-2022] Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Grand vitara
|Xl6 [2019-2022]
|Brand
|Maruti Suzuki
|Maruti Suzuki
|Price
|₹ 10.77 Lakhs
|₹ 9.85 Lakhs
|Range
|950 km/charge
|-
|Mileage
|20.58 to 27.97 kmpl
|17.99 to 19.01 kmpl
|Battery Capacity
|-
|-
|Engine Capacity
|-
|1462 cc
|Transmission
|Manual, Automatic
|Manual, Automatic
|Charging Time
|-
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