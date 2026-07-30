In 2026 when choosing among the Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara and Maruti Suzuki XL6, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara Price starts at Rs. 10.77 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Sigma Smart Hybrid and Maruti Suzuki XL6 Price starts at Rs. 11.57 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Zeta MT Petrol. Grand Vitara: 1462 cc engine, 20.58 to 27.97 kmpl mileage. XL6: 1462 cc engine, 20.27 to 26.32 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Grand Vitara vs XL6 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Grand vitara
|Xl6
|Brand
|Maruti Suzuki
|Maruti Suzuki
|Price
|₹ 10.77 Lakhs
|₹ 11.57 Lakhs
|Range
|950 km/charge
|-
|Mileage
|20.58 to 27.97 kmpl
|20.27 to 26.32 kmpl
|Battery Capacity
|-
|-
|Engine Capacity
|-
|1462 cc
|Transmission
|Manual, Automatic
|Manual, Automatic
|Charging Time
|-
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