In 2026 when choosing among the Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara and Maruti Suzuki Wagon R, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara Price starts at Rs. 10.77 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Sigma Smart Hybrid and Maruti Suzuki Wagon R Price starts at Rs. 4.99 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for LXI 1.0. Grand Vitara: 1462 cc engine, 20.58 to 27.97 kmpl mileage. Wagon R: 998 cc engine, 23.56 to 34.05 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Grand Vitara vs Wagon R Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Grand vitara
|Wagon r
|Brand
|Maruti Suzuki
|Maruti Suzuki
|Price
|₹ 10.77 Lakhs
|₹ 4.99 Lakhs
|Range
|950 km/charge
|-
|Mileage
|20.58 to 27.97 kmpl
|23.56 to 34.05 kmpl
|Battery Capacity
|-
|-
|Engine Capacity
|-
|998 cc
|Transmission
|Manual, Automatic
|Manual, Automatic
|Charging Time
|-
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