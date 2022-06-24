In 2026 when choosing among the Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara and Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara Price starts at Rs. 10.77 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Sigma Smart Hybrid and Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza Price starts at Rs. 7.61 Lakhs (last recorded price) for LXi. Grand Vitara: 1462 cc engine, 20.58 to 27.97 kmpl mileage. Vitara Brezza: 1462 cc engine, 17.0 to 18.7 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Grand Vitara vs Vitara Brezza Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Grand vitara
|Vitara brezza
|Brand
|Maruti Suzuki
|Maruti Suzuki
|Price
|₹ 10.77 Lakhs
|₹ 7.61 Lakhs
|Range
|950 km/charge
|-
|Mileage
|20.58 to 27.97 kmpl
|17.0 to 18.7 kmpl
|Battery Capacity
|-
|-
|Engine Capacity
|-
|1462 cc
|Transmission
|Manual, Automatic
|Manual, Automatic
|Charging Time
|-
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