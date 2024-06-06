In 2024 when choosing among the Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara and Maruti Suzuki Swift [2021-2024], assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara Price starts at Rs. 10.7 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Sigma Smart Hybrid and Maruti Suzuki Swift [2021-2024] Price starts at Rs. 5.99 Lakhs (last recorded price) for Lxi. Grand Vitara: 1462 cc engine, 20.53 to 27.97 kmpl mileage. Swift [2021-2024]: 1197 cc engine, 22.38 to 30.9 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Grand Vitara vs Swift [2021-2024] Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Grand vitara
|Swift [2021-2024]
|Brand
|Maruti Suzuki
|Maruti Suzuki
|Price
|₹ 10.7 Lakhs
|₹ 5.99 Lakhs
|Range
|950 km/charge
|-
|Mileage
|20.53 to 27.97 kmpl
|22.38 to 30.9 kmpl
|Battery Capacity
|-
|-
|Engine Capacity
|-
|1197 cc
|Transmission
|Manual, Automatic
|Manual, Automatic
|Charging Time
|-
|-