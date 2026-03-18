In 2026 when choosing among the Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara and Maruti Suzuki S-Cross, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara Price starts at Rs. 10.77 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Sigma Smart Hybrid and Maruti Suzuki S-Cross Price starts at Rs. 8.39 Lakhs (last recorded price) for Sigma. Grand Vitara: 1462 cc engine, 20.58 to 27.97 kmpl mileage. S-Cross: 1462 cc engine, 18.4 to 18.5 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Grand Vitara vs S-Cross Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Grand vitara
|S-cross
|Brand
|Maruti Suzuki
|Maruti Suzuki
|Price
|₹ 10.77 Lakhs
|₹ 8.39 Lakhs
|Range
|950 km/charge
|-
|Mileage
|20.58 to 27.97 kmpl
|18.4 to 18.5 kmpl
|Battery Capacity
|-
|-
|Engine Capacity
|-
|1462 cc
|Transmission
|Manual, Automatic
|Manual, Automatic
|Charging Time
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