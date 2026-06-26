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Maruti Suzuki Fronx vs Toyota Yaris

In 2026 when choosing between the Maruti Suzuki Fronx and Toyota Yaris, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Maruti Suzuki Fronx Price starts at Rs. 6.85 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Sigma 1.2L MT, Toyota Yaris Price starts at Rs. 9.16 Lakhs (last recorded price) for J MT OPT. Fronx: 998 cc engine, 20.01 to 28.51 kmpl mileage. Yaris: 1496 cc engine, 17.1 to 17.8 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Fronx vs Yaris Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Fronx Yaris
BrandMaruti SuzukiToyota
Price₹ 6.85 Lakhs₹ 9.16 Lakhs
Mileage20.01 to 28.51 kmpl17.1 to 17.8 kmpl
Engine Capacity998 cc1496 cc
TransmissionManual, Automatic Automatic (CVT) - 7 Gears, Manual - 6 Gears, Automatic (CVT) - 7 Gears, Paddle Shift
Cylinders44

Filters
Fronx
Maruti Suzuki Fronx
Sigma 1.2L MT
₹6.85 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Yaris
Toyota Yaris
J MT OPT
₹9.16 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
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Maruti Suzuki Fronx Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
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Wheel
Dashboard
Headlight
Front Left Side
Rear Left View
Rear View
Gear Shifter
Steering Wheel
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Specification
Engine Type
1.2L Dual Jet, Dual VVT1.5L Dual VVT-i Engine
Driving Range
806 km-
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
113 Nm @ 4400 rpm140 Nm @ 4200 rpm
Transmission
Manual - 5 GearsManual - 6 Gears
Mileage (ARAI)
21.79 kmpl17.1
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
89 bhp @ 6000 rpm106 bhp @ 6000 rpm
Drivetrain
FWDFWD
Emission Standard
BS6 Phase 2BS 6
Engine
1197 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC1496 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Fuel Type
Petrol-
Minimum Turning Radius
4.9 metres5.1
Rear Brake Type
DrumDrum
Front Tyres
195 / 60 R16185 / 60 R15
Wheels
Steel RimsAlloy Wheels
Steering Type
Power assisted (Electric)Power assisted (Electric)
Front Brake Type
DiscDisc
Rear Suspension
Torsion BeamTorsion beam with stabiliser
Front Suspension
MacPherson StrutMcPherson Strut with stabiliser
Rear Tyres
195 / 60 R16185 / 60 R15
Ground Clearance
190 mm-
Length
3995 mm4425
Wheelbase
2520 mm2550
Height
1550 mm1495
Width
1765 mm1730
No of Seating Rows
2 Rows2
Bootspace
308 litres476
Seating Capacity
5 Person5
Doors
5 Doors4
Fuel Tank Capacity
37 litres42
Features
Steering Adjustment
TiltTilt
Cabin-Boot Access
YesNo
Cruise Control
NoNo
Heater
YesYes
Parking Sensors
RearRear
Keyless Start/ Button Start
NoNo
Parking Assist
NoNo
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Co-DriverDriver & Co-Driver
Air Conditioner
Automatic Climate ControlYes (Manual)
Anti-glare Mirrors
Manual - Internal OnlyManual - Internal Only
12V Power Outlets
YesYes
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
YesYes
Front AC
Single Zone, Common Fan Speed ControlCommon Fan Speed Control
Adjustable Cluster Brightness
YesYes
Trip Meter
Electronic 2 Trips2 Trips
Shift Indicator
NoNo
Clock
DigitalDigital
Door Ajar Warning
YesYes
Low Fuel Level Warning
NoYes
Tachometer
AnalogueAnalogue
Gear Indicator
YesNo
Instrument Cluster
Analogue - DigitalAnalogue
Average Speed
NoYes
Heads Up Display (HUD)
No-
Average Fuel Consumption
YesYes
Distance to Empty
YesYes
Engine immobilizer
NoYes
Child Safety Lock
YesYes
Speed Sensing Door Lock
YesNo
Central Locking
KeylessKeyless
Panaromic Sunroof
No-
Chrome Finish Exhaust pipe
YesNo
Body-Coloured Bumpers
No-
Roof Mounted Antenna
NoYes
Sunroof / Moonroof
NoNo
Power Windows
Front & RearFront & Rear
Adjustable ORVM
Externally AdjustableElectrically Adjustable
Turn Indicators on ORVM
NoNo
Rear Defogger
YesNo
One Touch -Down
DriverDriver
Rain-sensing Wipers
NoNo
Exterior Door Handles
Body ColouredBody Coloured
Interior Door Handles
BlackChrome
Door Pockets
Front & RearFront & Rear
Rear Windshield Blind
NoNo
Rear Wiper
NoNo
One Touch - Up
DriverDriver
Boot-lid Opener
InternalInternal
Side Window Blinds
NoNo
Driver Armrest Storage
NoYes
Sunglass Holder
NoYes
Cup Holders
Front OnlyFront & Rear
Cooled Glove Box
No-
Cornering Headlights
NoNo
Glove Box Lamp
NoNo
Cabin Lamps
CentreFront and Rear
Rear Reading Lamp
YesNo
Ambient Interior Lighting
NoYes
Lights on Vanity Mirrors
NoNo
Automatic Head Lamps
NoNo
Headlights
Halogen ProjectorHalogen Projector
Tail Lights
LEDHalogen
Daytime Running Lights
NoNo
Headlight Height Adjuster
YesYes
Follow me home headlamps
NoNo
Puddle Lamps
NoNo
Warranty (Years)
33
Warranty (Kilometres)
100000100000
Steering mounted controls
NoNo
Wireless Charger
NoNo
Smart Connectivity
Android Auto (No), Apple Car Play (No)Android Auto (No), Apple Car Play (No)
iPod Compatibility
NoNo
Speakers
No4
Bluetooth Compatibility
NoNo
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
NoNo
AM/FM Radio
NoNo
Head Unit Size
Not AvailableNot Available
GPS Navigation System
NoNo
USB Compatibility
NoNo
Voice Command
NoNo
Aux Compatibility
NoNo
Remote AC On/Off Via app
NoNo
Remote Car Light Flashing & Honking Via app
NoNo
Over The Air (OTA) Updates
NoNo
Check Vehicle Status Via App
NoNo
Remote Sunroof Open/Close Via app
No-
Remote Car Lock/Unlock Via app
NoNo
Geo-Fence
NoNo
Find My Car
NoNo
Emergency Call
NoNo
Middle Rear Head Rest
YesYes
Airbags
6 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side)3 Airbags (Driver, Passenger, Driver Knee)
Forward Collision Warning (FCW)
No-
High-beam Assist
No-
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
Lane Departure Warning
No-
Child Seat Anchor Points
YesYes
Seat Belt Warning
YesYes
Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
NoNo
Emergency Brake Light Flashing
No-
Blind Spot Detection
No-
Rear Cross-Traffic Assist
No-
Lane Departure Prevention
No-
Middle rear three-point seatbelt
YesYes
Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB)
No-
Puncture Repair Kit
No-
NCAP Rating
Not Tested4 Star (Latin NCAP)
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
YesYes
Differential Lock
No-
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
YesNo
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
YesNo
Hill Hold Control
YesNo
Hill Descent Control
No-
Four-Wheel-Drive
No-
Brake Assist (BA)
YesYes
Limited Slip Differential (LSD)
No-
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
YesYes
Rear Row Seat Adjustment
2 way manually adjustable (headrest: up / down)2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)
Split Third Row Seat
No-
Seat Upholstery
FabricFabric
Interiors
Dual ToneDual Tone
Driver Armrest
NoYes
Leather-wrapped Gear Knob
NoNo
3rd Row Seats Type
No-
Rear Armrest
NoWith Cup Holder
Split Rear Seat
60:40 split60:40 split
Driver Seat Adjustment
6 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)8 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down, seat height up / down)
Ventilated Seats
NoNo
Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
NoNo
Rear Passenger Seats Type
BenchBench
Folding Rear Seat
FlatFull
Ventilated Seat Type
NoNo
Head-rests
Front & RearFront & Rear
Front Seatback Pockets
NoNo
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
6 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)6 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
7,66,35510,21,641
Ex-Showroom Price
6,84,9009,16,000
RTO
52,77364,150
Insurance
28,18240,991
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
16,47121,959
Expert Rating
-
Pros and Cons

Pros

Turbo BoosterJet engineYoung body stylingFeature loaded

Cons

Suspensions are tad too stiffUninspiring steeringCabin isn't uniqe

Fronx Comparison with other cars

Hindustan Times
Maruti Suzuki Fronx998 cc to 1197 cc | Petrol|CNG | Manual,Automatic₹6.85 - 11.98 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Hindustan Times
Maruti Suzuki Balenoundefined | Petrol|CNG | Manual,Automatic₹5.99 - 9.17 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
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