Saved Articles

Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.

HT Auto
HomeCompare CarsFronx vs Urban Cruiser Hyryder

Maruti Suzuki Fronx vs Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder

In 2024 when choosing among the Maruti Suzuki Fronx and Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, ...Read More

Filters
Fronx
Maruti Suzuki Fronx
Sigma 1.2L MT
₹7.46 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Urban Cruiser Hyryder
Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder
E NeoDrive
₹11.14 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Add Car
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Engine Type
1.2L Dual Jet, Dual VVTK15C + Mild Hybrid System
Others
Idle Start/StopRegenerative Braking, Idle Start/Stop
Driving Range
806 Km950 Km
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
113 Nm136.8 Nm @ 4400 rpm
Transmission
Manual - 5 GearsManual - 5 Gears
Mileage (ARAI)
21.79 kmpl21.12 kmpl
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
89 bhp @ 6000 rpm102 bhp @ 6000 rpm
Drivetrain
FWDFWD
Emission Standard
BS6 Phase 2BS6 Phase 2
Engine
1197 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC1462 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Fuel Type
PetrolMild Hybrid(Electric + Petrol)
Suspensions, Brakes, Steering & Tyres
Dimensions & Weight
Capacity
Features
Comfort & Convenience
Steering Adjustment
TiltTilt & Telescopic
Parking Sensors
RearRear
Keyless Start/ Button Start
NoYes
Parking Assist
NoNo
Air Conditioner
Yes (Automatic Climate Control)Yes (Automatic Climate Control)
Anti-glare Mirrors
Manual - Internal OnlyManual - Internal Only
Cruise Control
NoNo
Heater
YesYes
Front AC
Single Zone, Common Fan Speed ControlSingle Zone, Common Fan Speed Control
Instrumentation
Rear row
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
8,49,75112,92,921
Ex-Showroom Price
7,46,50011,14,000
RTO
61,2551,23,400
Insurance
41,49655,021
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
18,26427,789

Popular Comparison with other cars

Hindustan Times
Maruti Suzuki Fronx998.0 cc to 1197.0 cc | Petrol|CNG | Manual,Automatic7.46 - 13.13 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Hindustan Times
Maruti Suzuki Balenonull | Petrol|CNG | Manual,Automatic6.61 - 9.88 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Fronx vs Baleno
Hindustan Times
Maruti Suzuki Brezzanull | Petrol|CNG | Manual,Automatic8.29 - 14.14 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Hindustan Times
Maruti Suzuki Fronx998.0 cc to 1197.0 cc | Petrol|CNG | Manual,Automatic7.46 - 13.13 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Brezza vs Fronx

Trending cars

  • Mahindra Thar

    • Mahindra Thar

    ₹10.98 - 16.94 Lakhs
  • Tata Nexon

    • Tata Nexon

    ₹8.1 - 15.5 Lakhs
  • Maruti Suzuki Swift

    • Maruti Suzuki Swift

    ₹5.99 - 9.03 Lakhs
  • Tata Punch

    • Tata Punch

    ₹6 - 10.1 Lakhs
  • Hyundai Creta

    • Hyundai Creta

    ₹10.87 - 19.2 Lakhs
    View allPopular Cars

    Latest News

    Maruti Suzuki Fronx was the biggest launch from the company in India in 2023. Powered also by a turbo petrol motor, its styling has made it a hit in the market.
    Maruti Suzuki sells over 20 lakh units in 2023, a personal best
    1 Jan 2024
    Maruti Suzuki Fronx's in-house crash test video has fuelled speculation that it may soon send the crossover for the Bharat NCAP crash test.
    Maruti Suzuki Fronx crash tests under process; likely to head for BNCAP test soon
    28 Dec 2023
    In a year filled with launches galore, picking the creme-de-la-creme can be daunting. But a few models were a extra special, and with good reason.
    Year Ender 2023: Five best mass-market cars we drove this year. And what makes them stand out
    29 Dec 2023
    Toyota Fortuner and Innova Crysta are two of the carmaker's best-selling models in India.
    Toyota Kirloskar Motor scales new high in 2023, sells over 2.33 lakh cars
    1 Jan 2024
    View all
      News

    Latest Videos

    Most Affordable Maruti Suzuki Hatchbacks Cars | All Things Auto
    Most Affordable Maruti Suzuki Hatchbacks Cars | All Things Auto
    18 May 2023
    Maruti Suzuki Fronx will be offered through the Nexa retail chain of Maruti Suzuki.
    Maruti Suzuki Fronx SUV: First Drive Review
    28 Apr 2023
    A cut out view of Toyota Innova Hycross hybrid vehicle displayed at the Auto Expo 2023.
    From EVs to hybrid cars: Toyota’s key focus at the Auto Expo 2023 explained
    17 Jan 2023
    Jimny and Fronx are the two of Maruti Suzuki's biggest showstoppers at the Auto Expo 2023.
    Auto Expo 2023: Jimny, Fronx, eVX and other cars to check at Maruti pavilion
    13 Jan 2023
    View all
     