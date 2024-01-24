In 2026 when choosing among the Maruti Suzuki Fronx and Tata Tigor EV, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Maruti Suzuki Fronx Price starts at Rs. 6.85 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Sigma 1.2L MT and Tata Tigor EV Price starts at Rs. 12.49 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for XE. Fronx: 998 cc engine, 20.01 to 28.51 kmpl mileage. Tigor EV gets a battery pack of up to 26 kWh. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Fronx vs Tigor EV Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Fronx
|Tigor ev
|Brand
|Maruti Suzuki
|Tata
|Price
|₹ 6.85 Lakhs
|₹ 12.49 Lakhs
|Range
|-
|315 km/charge
|Mileage
|20.01 to 28.51 kmpl
|-
|Battery Capacity
|-
|26 kWh
|Engine Capacity
|998 cc
|-
|Transmission
|Manual, Automatic
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|-
|9 Hours 24 Minutes(3.3 kW AC Charger)