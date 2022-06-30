HT Auto
HomeCompare CarsFronx vs Tiago EV

Maruti Suzuki Fronx vs Tata Tiago EV

Fronx
Maruti Suzuki Fronx
Sigma 1.2L MT
₹7.46 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Tiago EV
Tata Tiago EV
XE Medium Range
₹8.49 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Engine Type
1.2L Dual Jet, Dual VVTPermanent Magnet Synchronous Motor paired to High energy density Lithium-ion battery pack
Others
Idle Start/StopRegenerative Braking, Pure Electric Driving Mode
Driving Range
806 Km250 Km
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
113 Nm-
Transmission
Manual - 5 GearsAutomatic - 1 Gears
Mileage (ARAI)
21.79 kmpl-
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
89 bhp @ 6000 rpm-
Drivetrain
FWDFWD
Emission Standard
BS6 Phase 2BS 6
Engine
1197 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHCNot Applicable Cylinders Not Applicable, Not Applicable Valves/Cylinder, Not Applicable
Fuel Type
PetrolElectric
Suspensions, Brakes, Steering & Tyres
Dimensions & Weight
Capacity
Features
Comfort & Convenience
Steering Adjustment
TiltTilt
Parking Sensors
RearRear
Keyless Start/ Button Start
NoNo
Parking Assist
NoNo
Air Conditioner
Yes (Automatic Climate Control)Yes (Automatic Climate Control)
Anti-glare Mirrors
Manual - Internal OnlyNo
Cruise Control
NoNo
Heater
YesYes
Front AC
Single Zone, Common Fan Speed ControlSingle Zone, Common Fan Speed Control
Instrumentation
Rear row
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
8,49,7519,03,335
Ex-Showroom Price
7,46,5008,49,000
RTO
61,25516,000
Insurance
41,49637,835
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
18,26419,416
