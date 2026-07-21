In 2026 when choosing between the Maruti Suzuki Fronx and Skoda Slavia, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Maruti Suzuki Fronx Price starts at Rs. 6.85 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Sigma 1.2L MT, Skoda Slavia Price starts at Rs. 10 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Classic 1.0L TSI MT. Fronx: 998 cc engine, 20.01 to 28.51 kmpl mileage. Slavia: 999 cc engine, 18.73 to 20.32 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Fronx vs Slavia Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Fronx
|Slavia
|Brand
|Maruti Suzuki
|Skoda
|Price
|₹ 6.85 Lakhs
|₹ 10 Lakhs
|Mileage
|20.01 to 28.51 kmpl
|18.73 to 20.32 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|998 cc
|999 cc
|Transmission
|Manual, Automatic
|Manual, Automatic
|Cylinders
|4
|3