In 2023 when choosing between the Maruti Suzuki Fronx and Renault Triber, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. In 2023 when choosing between the Maruti Suzuki Fronx and Renault Triber, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Maruti Suzuki Fronx Price starts at Rs 7.46 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Sigma 1.2L MT, Renault Triber Price starts at Rs 6.33 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for RXL EASY-R AMT. Fronx: 1197 cc engine, 21.79 kmpl mileage. Triber: 999 cc engine, 18.29 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance. ...Read More Read Less