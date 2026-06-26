In 2026 when choosing between the Maruti Suzuki Fronx and Maruti Suzuki Wagon R, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Maruti Suzuki Fronx Price starts at Rs. 6.85 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Sigma 1.2L MT, Maruti Suzuki Wagon R Price starts at Rs. 4.99 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for LXI 1.0. Fronx: 998 cc engine, 20.01 to 28.51 kmpl mileage. Wagon R: 998 cc engine, 23.56 to 34.05 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Fronx vs Wagon R Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Fronx
|Wagon r
|Brand
|Maruti Suzuki
|Maruti Suzuki
|Price
|₹ 6.85 Lakhs
|₹ 4.99 Lakhs
|Mileage
|20.01 to 28.51 kmpl
|23.56 to 34.05 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|998 cc
|998 cc
|Transmission
|Manual, Automatic
|Manual, Automatic
|Cylinders
|4
|3