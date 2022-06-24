In 2026 when choosing between the Maruti Suzuki Fronx and Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Maruti Suzuki Fronx Price starts at Rs. 6.85 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Sigma 1.2L MT, Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza Price starts at Rs. 7.61 Lakhs (last recorded price) for LXi. Fronx: 998 cc engine, 20.01 to 28.51 kmpl mileage. Vitara Brezza: 1462 cc engine, 17.0 to 18.7 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Fronx vs Vitara Brezza Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Fronx
|Vitara brezza
|Brand
|Maruti Suzuki
|Maruti Suzuki
|Price
|₹ 6.85 Lakhs
|₹ 7.61 Lakhs
|Mileage
|20.01 to 28.51 kmpl
|17.0 to 18.7 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|998 cc
|1462 cc
|Transmission
|Manual, Automatic
|Manual, Automatic
|Cylinders
|4
|4