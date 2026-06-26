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Maruti Suzuki Fronx vs Maruti Suzuki S-Presso

In 2026 when choosing between the Maruti Suzuki Fronx and Maruti Suzuki S-Presso, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Maruti Suzuki Fronx Price starts at Rs. 6.85 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Sigma 1.2L MT, Maruti Suzuki S-Presso Price starts at Rs. 3.5 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Std. Fronx: 998 cc engine, 20.01 to 28.51 kmpl mileage. S-Presso: 998 cc engine, 24.12 to 32.73 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Fronx vs S-Presso Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Fronx S-presso
BrandMaruti SuzukiMaruti Suzuki
Price₹ 6.85 Lakhs₹ 3.5 Lakhs
Mileage20.01 to 28.51 kmpl24.12 to 32.73 kmpl
Engine Capacity998 cc998 cc
TransmissionManual, Automatic Manual, Automatic
Cylinders43

Filters
Fronx
Maruti Suzuki Fronx
Sigma 1.2L MT
₹6.85 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
S-Presso
Maruti Suzuki S-Presso
Std
₹3.50 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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Maruti Suzuki Fronx Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
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Specification
Engine Type
1.2L Dual Jet, Dual VVTK10C
Driving Range
806 km-
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
113 Nm @ 4400 rpm89 Nm @ 3500 rpm
Transmission
Manual - 5 GearsManual - 5 Gears
Mileage (ARAI)
21.79 kmpl24.12 kmpl
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
89 bhp @ 6000 rpm66 bhp @ 5500 rpm
Drivetrain
FWD-
Emission Standard
BS6 Phase 2BS 6
Engine
1197 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC998 cc, 3 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Fuel Type
PetrolPetrol
Minimum Turning Radius
4.9 metres4.5 metres
Rear Brake Type
DrumDrum
Front Tyres
195 / 60 R16145 / 80 R13
Wheels
Steel RimsSteel Rims
Steering Type
Power assisted (Electric)Manual
Front Brake Type
DiscVentilated Disc
Rear Suspension
Torsion BeamTorsion Beam & CoiL Spring
Front Suspension
MacPherson StrutMacPherson Strut with Coil Spring
Rear Tyres
195 / 60 R16145 / 80 R13
Ground Clearance
190 mm180 mm
Length
3995 mm3565 mm
Wheelbase
2520 mm2380 mm
Height
1550 mm1553 mm
Width
1765 mm1520 mm
No of Seating Rows
2 Rows2 Rows
Bootspace
308 litres240 litres
Seating Capacity
5 Person5 Person
Doors
5 Doors5 Doors
Fuel Tank Capacity
37 litres27 litres
Features
Steering Adjustment
TiltNo
Cabin-Boot Access
YesYes
Cruise Control
NoNo
Heater
YesNo
Parking Sensors
RearRear
Keyless Start/ Button Start
No-
Parking Assist
NoNo
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Co-DriverNo
Air Conditioner
Automatic Climate ControlNo
Anti-glare Mirrors
Manual - Internal OnlyNo
12V Power Outlets
YesNo
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
Yes-
Front AC
Single Zone, Common Fan Speed Control-
Adjustable Cluster Brightness
YesNo
Trip Meter
Electronic 2 TripsElectronic 2 Trip
Shift Indicator
No-
Clock
DigitalDigital
Door Ajar Warning
YesNo
Low Fuel Level Warning
NoNo
Tachometer
AnalogueNo
Gear Indicator
Yes-
Instrument Cluster
Analogue - DigitalDigital
Average Speed
NoNo
Heads Up Display (HUD)
No-
Average Fuel Consumption
YesNo
Distance to Empty
YesNo
Engine immobilizer
NoYes
Child Safety Lock
YesYes
Speed Sensing Door Lock
YesNo
Central Locking
KeylessNo
Panaromic Sunroof
NoNo
Chrome Finish Exhaust pipe
Yes-
Body-Coloured Bumpers
NoNo
Roof Mounted Antenna
NoNo
Sunroof / Moonroof
NoNo
Power Windows
Front & RearNo
Adjustable ORVM
Externally AdjustableExternally Adjustable
Turn Indicators on ORVM
NoNo
Rear Defogger
YesNo
One Touch -Down
DriverNo
Rain-sensing Wipers
NoNo
Exterior Door Handles
Body ColouredBlack
Interior Door Handles
BlackPainted
Door Pockets
Front & RearFront
Rear Windshield Blind
No-
Rear Wiper
NoNo
One Touch - Up
DriverNo
Boot-lid Opener
InternalInternal with Key
Side Window Blinds
No-
Driver Armrest Storage
NoNo
Sunglass Holder
NoNo
Cup Holders
Front OnlyFront Only
Cooled Glove Box
NoNo
Cornering Headlights
NoNo
Glove Box Lamp
NoNo
Cabin Lamps
CentreFront
Rear Reading Lamp
Yes-
Ambient Interior Lighting
NoNo
Lights on Vanity Mirrors
No-
Automatic Head Lamps
No-
Headlights
Halogen ProjectorHalogen
Tail Lights
LEDHalogen
Daytime Running Lights
No-
Headlight Height Adjuster
YesNo
Follow me home headlamps
NoNo
Puddle Lamps
NoNo
Warranty (Years)
32
Warranty (Kilometres)
10000040000
Steering mounted controls
NoNo
Wireless Charger
No-
Smart Connectivity
Android Auto (No), Apple Car Play (No)Android Auto (No), Apple Car Play (No)
iPod Compatibility
NoNo
Speakers
NoNo
Bluetooth Compatibility
NoNo
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
NoNo
AM/FM Radio
NoNo
Head Unit Size
Not AvailableNot Available
GPS Navigation System
No-
USB Compatibility
NoNo
Voice Command
NoNo
Aux Compatibility
NoNo
Remote AC On/Off Via app
No No
Remote Car Light Flashing & Honking Via app
No No
Over The Air (OTA) Updates
No-
Check Vehicle Status Via App
No No
Remote Sunroof Open/Close Via app
No-
Remote Car Lock/Unlock Via app
No No
Geo-Fence
No No
Find My Car
No No
Emergency Call
No-
Middle Rear Head Rest
Yes-
Airbags
6 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side)2 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger)
Forward Collision Warning (FCW)
No-
High-beam Assist
No-
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
Lane Departure Warning
No-
Child Seat Anchor Points
Yes-
Seat Belt Warning
YesYes
Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
No-
Emergency Brake Light Flashing
No-
Blind Spot Detection
No-
Rear Cross-Traffic Assist
No-
Lane Departure Prevention
No-
Middle rear three-point seatbelt
YesNo
Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB)
No-
Puncture Repair Kit
NoNo
NCAP Rating
Not Tested0 Star (Global NCAP)
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
YesYes
Differential Lock
No-
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
Yes-
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
YesNo
Hill Hold Control
YesNo
Hill Descent Control
No-
Four-Wheel-Drive
No-
Brake Assist (BA)
YesYes
Limited Slip Differential (LSD)
No-
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
YesYes
Rear Row Seat Adjustment
2 way manually adjustable (headrest: up / down)-
Split Third Row Seat
No-
Seat Upholstery
FabricFabric
Interiors
Dual Tone-
Driver Armrest
NoNo
Leather-wrapped Gear Knob
NoNo
3rd Row Seats Type
No-
Rear Armrest
NoNo
Split Rear Seat
60:40 splitNo
Driver Seat Adjustment
6 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)4 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back)
Ventilated Seats
No-
Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
NoNo
Rear Passenger Seats Type
BenchBench
Folding Rear Seat
FlatFull
Ventilated Seat Type
No-
Head-rests
Front & RearFront & Rear
Front Seatback Pockets
NoNo
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
6 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)4 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back)
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
7,66,3553,89,172
Ex-Showroom Price
6,84,9003,49,900
RTO
52,77317,496
Insurance
28,18221,276
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
16,4718,364
Expert Rating
-
Pros and Cons

Pros

Turbo BoosterJet engineYoung body stylingFeature loaded

Cons

Suspensions are tad too stiffUninspiring steeringCabin isn't uniqe

Fronx Comparison with other cars

Hindustan Times
Maruti Suzuki Fronx998 cc to 1197 cc | Petrol|CNG | Manual,Automatic₹6.85 - 11.98 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Hindustan Times
Maruti Suzuki Balenoundefined | Petrol|CNG | Manual,Automatic₹5.99 - 9.17 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
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