In 2026 when choosing between the Maruti Suzuki Ertiga and Volkswagen Taigun, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Maruti Suzuki Ertiga Price starts at Rs. 8.85 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for LXi, Volkswagen Taigun Price starts at Rs. 11 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Comfortline 1.0L TSI MT 6-Speed Manual. Ertiga: 1462 cc engine, 20.51 to 26.11 kmpl mileage. Taigun: 999 cc engine, 18.85 to 19.98 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Ertiga vs Taigun Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Ertiga
|Taigun
|Brand
|Maruti Suzuki
|Volkswagen
|Price
|₹ 8.85 Lakhs
|₹ 11 Lakhs
|Mileage
|20.51 to 26.11 kmpl
|18.85 to 19.98 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|1462 cc
|999 cc
|Transmission
|Manual, Automatic
|Manual, Automatic
|Cylinders
|4
|-