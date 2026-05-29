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Maruti Suzuki Ertiga vs Volkswagen Taigun

In 2026 when choosing between the Maruti Suzuki Ertiga and Volkswagen Taigun, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Maruti Suzuki Ertiga Price starts at Rs. 8.85 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for LXi, Volkswagen Taigun Price starts at Rs. 11 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Comfortline 1.0L TSI MT 6-Speed Manual. Ertiga: 1462 cc engine, 20.51 to 26.11 kmpl mileage. Taigun: 999 cc engine, 18.85 to 19.98 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Ertiga vs Taigun Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Ertiga Taigun
BrandMaruti SuzukiVolkswagen
Price₹ 8.85 Lakhs₹ 11 Lakhs
Mileage20.51 to 26.11 kmpl18.85 to 19.98 kmpl
Engine Capacity1462 cc999 cc
TransmissionManual, Automatic Manual, Automatic
Cylinders4-

Filters
Ertiga
Maruti Suzuki Ertiga
LXi
₹8.85 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Taigun
Volkswagen Taigun
Comfortline 1.0L TSI MT 6-Speed Manual
₹11 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Add Car
Specification
Engine Type
K15C Smart Hybrid1.0L TSI
Battery Capacity
Lithium Ion-
Driving Range
923 km-
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
136.8 Nm @ 4400 rpm178Nm@1850-4000rpm
Transmission
Manual - 5 GearsManual
Mileage (ARAI)
20.51 kmpl-
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
102 bhp @ 6000 rpm114bhp@5000-5500rpm
Drivetrain
FWDFWD
Emission Standard
BS6 Phase 2BS VI 2.0
Engine
1462 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC999 cc
Fuel Type
PetrolPetrol
Minimum Turning Radius
5.2 metres5.05 m
Rear Brake Type
DrumDrum
Spare Wheel
Steel-
Front Tyres
185 / 65 R15205/60 R16
Wheels
Steel Rims-
Steering Type
Power assisted (Electric)Electric
Front Brake Type
DiscDisc
Front Suspension
Mac Pherson Strut & Coil SpringMacPherson Strut suspension
Rear Suspension
Torsion Beam & Coil SpringRear twist beam
Rear Tyres
185 / 65 R15205/60 R16
No of Seating Rows
3 Rows-
Seating Capacity
7 Person5
Doors
5 Doors5
Fuel Tank Capacity
45 litres50 Litres
Length
4395 mm1760 mm
Wheelbase
2740 mm2651 mm
Height
1690 mm1612 mm
Kerb Weight
1150 kg-
Width
1735 mm4221 mm
Features
Steering Adjustment
TiltManual Tilt & Telescopic
Cabin-Boot Access
YesYes
Cruise Control
No-
Heater
YesYes
Parking Sensors
RearRear
Keyless Start/ Button Start
No-
Parking Assist
No-
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
NoYes
Air Conditioner
ManualAir Conditioner (•Automatic Climate Control • Single Zone Front-row AC zone • Common Fan Speed Control Front AC fan speed control• Blower Rear AC zone• Rear AC vents )
Anti-glare Mirrors
No-
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
YesYes
12V Power Outlets
1Yes
Front AC
Single Zone, Common Fan Speed Control-
Adjustable Cluster Brightness
No-
Trip Meter
Electronic 2 Trips2 Trips Electronic
Shift Indicator
YesGear
Clock
DigitalDigital
Door Ajar Warning
YesYes
Low Fuel Level Warning
YesYes
Tachometer
Analogue-
Instantaneous Consumption
YesYes
Gear Indicator
NoYes
Instrument Cluster
Analogue - DigitalDigital
Average Speed
YesYes
Average Fuel Consumption
YesYes
Distance to Empty
YesYes
Engine immobilizer
YesYes
Child Safety Lock
YesYes
Speed Sensing Door Lock
YesYes
Central Locking
With KeyRemote
Panaromic Sunroof
No-
Rub - Strips
No-
Chrome Finish Exhaust pipe
No-
Body-Coloured Bumpers
YesYes
Body Kit
No-
Sunroof / Moonroof
No-
Adjustable ORVM
Internally Adjustable-
Power Windows
Front & Rear-
Turn Indicators on ORVM
NoRear Sequential
Rear Defogger
NoYes
One Touch -Down
Driver-
Rain-sensing Wipers
No-
Exterior Door Handles
Black-
Interior Door Handles
Chrome-
Door Pockets
Front & RearFront & Rear
Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
Both Sides-
Scuff Plates
No-
Rear Windshield Blind
No-
One Touch - Up
No-
Rear Wiper
NoYes
Boot-lid Opener
Internal with KeyYes
Side Window Blinds
No-
Driver Armrest Storage
NoYes
Sunglass Holder
No-
Cup Holders
Front OnlyFront Only
Third Row Cup Holders
Yes-
Cooled Glove Box
No-
Warranty (Years)
3-
Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
No-
Warranty (Kilometres)
100000-
Battery Warranty (Years)
No-
Cornering Headlights
NoStatic
Glove Box Lamp
No-
Cabin Lamps
Front and Rear-
Rear Reading Lamp
No-
Ambient Interior Lighting
NoYes
Lights on Vanity Mirrors
No-
Automatic Head Lamps
NoYes
Headlights
Halogen ProjectorLED
Tail Lights
LEDLED
Daytime Running Lights
NoLED
Headlight Height Adjuster
YesYes
Follow me home headlamps
No-
Puddle Lamps
No-
Steering mounted controls
NoYes
Display Screen for Rear Passengers
No-
Wireless Charger
No-
Smart Connectivity
Android Auto (No), Apple Car Play (No)-
iPod Compatibility
No-
Speakers
No6
Bluetooth Compatibility
NoPhone Calls & Audio Streaming), AUX Compatibility
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
NoYes
AM/FM Radio
No-
Head Unit Size
Not Available-
DVD Playback
No-
GPS Navigation System
NoYes
USB Compatibility
No-
Voice Command
NoYes
Aux Compatibility
No-
Remote AC On/Off Via app
No-
Remote Car Light Flashing & Honking Via app
No-
Check Vehicle Status Via App
No-
Remote Sunroof Open/Close Via app
No-
Remote Car Lock/Unlock Via app
No-
Geo-Fence
No-
Emergency Call
No-
Middle Rear Head Rest
NoYes
Airbags
6 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side)6 Airbags (•Driver •Front Passenger •2 Curtain •Driver Side •Front Passenger Side)
Forward Collision Warning (FCW)
No-
High-beam Assist
No-
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
Lane Departure Warning
NoYes
Child Seat Anchor Points
YesYes
Seat Belt Warning
YesYes
Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
YesYes
Emergency Brake Light Flashing
No-
Blind Spot Detection
No-
Rear Cross-Traffic Assist
No-
Lane Departure Prevention
NoYes
Middle rear three-point seatbelt
YesYes
Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB)
No-
Puncture Repair Kit
No-
NCAP Rating
1 Star (Global NCAP)-
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
YesYes
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
NoYes
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
YesYes
Hill Hold Control
Yes-
Hill Descent Control
No-
Four-Wheel-Drive
No-
Brake Assist (BA)
Yes-
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
YesYes
Third Row Seat Adjustment
4 way manually adjustable (backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)-
Rear Row Seat Adjustment
6 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)-
Split Third Row Seat
50:50 split-
Seat Upholstery
FabricFabric
Interiors
Dual Tone-
Driver Armrest
NoYes
Leather-wrapped Gear Knob
No-
Rear Armrest
No-
3rd Row Seats Type
Bench-
Driver Seat Adjustment
6 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)8 way manually adjustable ( • Seat: Forward / Back (Manual) •Backrest Tilt: Forward / Back (Manual) •Headrest: Up / Down (Manual) •Seat Height: Up / Down (Manual) )
Split Rear Seat
60:40 split-
Ventilated Seats
No-
Interior Colours
Splendid Silver and Dignity Brown-
Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
No-
Rear Passenger Seats Type
Bench-
Folding Rear Seat
Flat-
Head-rests
Front & RearFront & Rear
Ventilated Seat Type
No-
Front Seatback Pockets
NoYes
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
6 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)6 way manually adjustable ( • Seat: Forward / Back (Manual) • Backrest Tilt: Forward / Back (Manual) • Headrest: Up / Down (Manual) )
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
9,99,90012,60,490
Ex-Showroom Price
8,85,00010,99,900
RTO
65,9501,20,620
Insurance
48,95039,470
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
0500
Other Charges
00
EMI
21,49127,092
Expert Rating
Pros and Cons

Pros

Excellent mileageUpdated driver screen with newer graphicsSpacious cabin

Cons

Substantial price difference vs petrol-only modelCompromised boot spaceNo significant visual update on the outside

Ertiga Comparison with other cars

Hindustan Times
Maruti Suzuki Ertigaundefined | Petrol|CNG | Manual,Automatic₹8.8 - 12.94 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Hindustan Times
Toyota Rumionundefined | Petrol|CNG | Manual,Automatic₹9.55 - 13.86 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Ertiga vs Rumion

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