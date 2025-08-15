In 2026 when choosing between the Maruti Suzuki Ertiga and Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Maruti Suzuki Ertiga Price starts at Rs. 8.85 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for LXi, Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor Price starts at Rs. 7.76 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for E 1.2 Petrol MT. Ertiga: 1462 cc engine, 20.51 to 26.11 kmpl mileage. Urban Cruiser Taisor: 998 cc engine, 20.01 to 28.51 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Ertiga vs Urban Cruiser Taisor Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Ertiga
|Urban cruiser taisor
|Brand
|Maruti Suzuki
|Toyota
|Price
|₹ 8.85 Lakhs
|₹ 7.76 Lakhs
|Mileage
|20.51 to 26.11 kmpl
|20.01 to 28.51 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|1462 cc
|998 cc
|Transmission
|Manual, Automatic
|Manual, Automatic
|Cylinders
|4
|4