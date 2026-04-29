In 2026 when choosing between the Maruti Suzuki Ertiga and Toyota Glanza, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Maruti Suzuki Ertiga Price starts at Rs. 8.85 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for LXi, Toyota Glanza Price starts at Rs. 6.39 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for E. Ertiga: 1462 cc engine, 20.51 to 26.11 kmpl mileage. Glanza: 1197 cc engine, 22.3 to 30.61 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Ertiga vs Glanza Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Ertiga
|Glanza
|Brand
|Maruti Suzuki
|Toyota
|Price
|₹ 8.85 Lakhs
|₹ 6.39 Lakhs
|Mileage
|20.51 to 26.11 kmpl
|22.3 to 30.61 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|1462 cc
|1197 cc
|Transmission
|Manual, Automatic
|Manual, Automatic
|Cylinders
|4
|4