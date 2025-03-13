In 2026 when choosing between the Maruti Suzuki Ertiga and Tata Tiago NRG, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Maruti Suzuki Ertiga Price starts at Rs. 8.85 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for LXi, Tata Tiago NRG Price starts at Rs. 7.2 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for XZ MT. Ertiga: 1462 cc engine, 20.51 to 26.11 kmpl mileage. Tiago NRG: 1199 cc engine, 20.09 to 26.49 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Ertiga vs Tiago NRG Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Ertiga
|Tiago nrg
|Brand
|Maruti Suzuki
|Tata
|Price
|₹ 8.85 Lakhs
|₹ 7.2 Lakhs
|Mileage
|20.51 to 26.11 kmpl
|20.09 to 26.49 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|1462 cc
|1199 cc
|Transmission
|Manual, Automatic
|Manual, Automatic
|Cylinders
|4
|3