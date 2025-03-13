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Maruti Suzuki Ertiga vs Tata Tiago NRG

In 2026 when choosing between the Maruti Suzuki Ertiga and Tata Tiago NRG, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Maruti Suzuki Ertiga Price starts at Rs. 8.85 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for LXi, Tata Tiago NRG Price starts at Rs. 7.2 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for XZ MT. Ertiga: 1462 cc engine, 20.51 to 26.11 kmpl mileage. Tiago NRG: 1199 cc engine, 20.09 to 26.49 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Ertiga vs Tiago NRG Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Ertiga Tiago nrg
BrandMaruti SuzukiTata
Price₹ 8.85 Lakhs₹ 7.2 Lakhs
Mileage20.51 to 26.11 kmpl20.09 to 26.49 kmpl
Engine Capacity1462 cc1199 cc
TransmissionManual, Automatic Manual, Automatic
Cylinders43

Filters
Ertiga
Maruti Suzuki Ertiga
LXi
₹8.85 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Tiago NRG
Tata Tiago NRG
XZ MT
₹7.20 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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Maruti Suzuki Ertiga Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
Select a feature you want to compare:
Grille
Gear Shifter
Steering Wheel
Front Left Side
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Specification
Engine Type
K15C Smart Hybrid1.2L Revotron
Battery Capacity
Lithium Ion-
Driving Range
923 km703 Km
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
136.8 Nm @ 4400 rpm113 Nm @ 3300 rpm
Transmission
Manual - 5 GearsManual - 5 Gears
Mileage (ARAI)
20.51 kmpl20.09 kmpl
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
102 bhp @ 6000 rpm85 bhp @ 6000 rpm
Drivetrain
FWDFWD
Emission Standard
BS6 Phase 2BS6 Phase 2
Engine
1462 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC1199 cc, 3 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Fuel Type
PetrolPetrol
Minimum Turning Radius
5.2 metres4.9 metres
Rear Brake Type
DrumDrum
Spare Wheel
SteelSteel
Front Tyres
185 / 65 R15175 / 60 R15
Wheels
Steel RimsSteel Rims
Steering Type
Power assisted (Electric)Power assisted (Electric)
Front Brake Type
DiscDisc
Front Suspension
Mac Pherson Strut & Coil SpringIndependent, Lower Wishbone, McPherson Strut with Coil Spring
Rear Suspension
Torsion Beam & Coil SpringSemi Independent, Rear Twist Beam with Dual Path Strut
Rear Tyres
185 / 65 R15175 / 60 R15
No of Seating Rows
3 Rows2 Rows
Seating Capacity
7 Person5 Person
Doors
5 Doors5 Doors
Fuel Tank Capacity
45 litres35 litres
Length
4395 mm3802 mm
Wheelbase
2740 mm2400 mm
Height
1690 mm1537 mm
Kerb Weight
1150 kg1006 kg
Width
1735 mm1677 mm
Features
Steering Adjustment
TiltTilt
Cabin-Boot Access
YesYes
Cruise Control
NoNo
Heater
YesYes
Parking Sensors
RearRear
Keyless Start/ Button Start
NoYes
Parking Assist
NoReverse Camera with Guidance
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
NoCo-Driver Only
Air Conditioner
ManualYes (Manual)
Anti-glare Mirrors
NoManual - Internal Only
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
YesYes
12V Power Outlets
1Yes
Front AC
Single Zone, Common Fan Speed ControlSingle Zone, Common Fan Speed Control
Adjustable Cluster Brightness
NoYes
Trip Meter
Electronic 2 TripsElectronic 2 Trips
Shift Indicator
YesDynamic
Clock
DigitalDigital
Door Ajar Warning
YesYes
Low Fuel Level Warning
YesYes
Tachometer
AnalogueDigital
Instantaneous Consumption
YesNo
Gear Indicator
NoNo
Instrument Cluster
Analogue - DigitalDigital
Average Speed
YesNo
Average Fuel Consumption
YesYes
Distance to Empty
YesYes
Engine immobilizer
YesYes
Child Safety Lock
YesYes
Speed Sensing Door Lock
YesYes
Central Locking
With KeyKeyless
Panaromic Sunroof
NoNo
Rub - Strips
NoBlack
Chrome Finish Exhaust pipe
No-
Body-Coloured Bumpers
YesYes
Body Kit
NoCladding - Black/Grey
Sunroof / Moonroof
NoNo
Adjustable ORVM
Internally AdjustableElectrically Adjustable & Retractable
Power Windows
Front & RearFront & Rear
Turn Indicators on ORVM
NoYes
Rear Defogger
NoYes
One Touch -Down
DriverDriver
Rain-sensing Wipers
NoNo
Exterior Door Handles
BlackBlack
Interior Door Handles
ChromeBlack
Door Pockets
Front & RearFront & Rear
Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
Both SidesPiano Black
Scuff Plates
No-
Rear Windshield Blind
No-
One Touch - Up
NoNo
Rear Wiper
NoYes
Boot-lid Opener
Internal with KeyElectric Tailgate Release
Side Window Blinds
No-
Driver Armrest Storage
No-
Sunglass Holder
No-
Cup Holders
Front OnlyFront Only
Third Row Cup Holders
Yes-
Cooled Glove Box
NoYes
Warranty (Years)
33
Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
NoNot Applicable
Warranty (Kilometres)
100000100000
Battery Warranty (Years)
NoNot Applicable
Cornering Headlights
No-
Glove Box Lamp
No-
Cabin Lamps
Front and RearCentre
Rear Reading Lamp
No-
Ambient Interior Lighting
No-
Lights on Vanity Mirrors
No-
Automatic Head Lamps
NoNo
Headlights
Halogen ProjectorHalogen
Tail Lights
LEDHalogen
Daytime Running Lights
NoNo
Headlight Height Adjuster
YesYes
Follow me home headlamps
NoYes
Puddle Lamps
No-
Steering mounted controls
NoYes
Display Screen for Rear Passengers
No-
Wireless Charger
No-
Smart Connectivity
Android Auto (No), Apple Car Play (No)Android Auto (Yes), Apple Car Play (Yes)
iPod Compatibility
NoYes
Speakers
No8
Bluetooth Compatibility
NoPhone & Audio Streaming
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
NoYes
AM/FM Radio
NoYes
Head Unit Size
Not AvailableNot Applicable
DVD Playback
No-
GPS Navigation System
NoNo
USB Compatibility
NoYes
Voice Command
NoYes
Aux Compatibility
NoYes
Remote AC On/Off Via app
NoNo
Remote Car Light Flashing & Honking Via app
NoNo
Check Vehicle Status Via App
NoNo
Remote Sunroof Open/Close Via app
No-
Remote Car Lock/Unlock Via app
NoNo
Geo-Fence
NoNo
Emergency Call
No-
Middle Rear Head Rest
No-
Airbags
6 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side)2 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger)
Forward Collision Warning (FCW)
No-
High-beam Assist
No-
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
Lane Departure Warning
No-
Child Seat Anchor Points
Yes-
Seat Belt Warning
YesYes
Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
YesNo
Emergency Brake Light Flashing
No-
Blind Spot Detection
No-
Rear Cross-Traffic Assist
No-
Lane Departure Prevention
No-
Middle rear three-point seatbelt
YesNo
Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB)
No-
Puncture Repair Kit
NoYes
NCAP Rating
1 Star (Global NCAP)4 Star (Global NCAP)
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
YesYes
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
NoYes
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
YesYes
Hill Hold Control
YesNo
Hill Descent Control
No-
Four-Wheel-Drive
No-
Brake Assist (BA)
YesNo
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
YesYes
Third Row Seat Adjustment
4 way manually adjustable (backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)-
Rear Row Seat Adjustment
6 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)-
Split Third Row Seat
50:50 split-
Seat Upholstery
FabricFabric
Interiors
Dual ToneSingle Tone
Driver Armrest
No-
Leather-wrapped Gear Knob
No-
Rear Armrest
No-
3rd Row Seats Type
Bench-
Driver Seat Adjustment
6 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)8 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down, seat height up / down)
Split Rear Seat
60:40 splitNo
Ventilated Seats
No-
Interior Colours
Splendid Silver and Dignity BrownCharcoal Black theme with Piano Black, Chrome trim and Body Coloured outer A/C vent surrounds
Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
NoNo
Rear Passenger Seats Type
BenchBench
Folding Rear Seat
FlatNo
Head-rests
Front & RearFront & Rear
Ventilated Seat Type
No-
Front Seatback Pockets
NoNo
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
6 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)6 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
9,99,9008,20,410
Ex-Showroom Price
8,85,0007,19,990
RTO
65,95059,399
Insurance
48,95040,521
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
0500
Other Charges
00
EMI
21,49117,633
Expert Rating
-
Pros and Cons

Pros

Excellent mileageUpdated driver screen with newer graphicsSpacious cabin

Cons

Substantial price difference vs petrol-only modelCompromised boot spaceNo significant visual update on the outside

Ertiga Comparison with other cars

Hindustan Times
Maruti Suzuki Ertigaundefined | Petrol|CNG | Manual,Automatic₹8.8 - 12.94 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Hindustan Times
Toyota Rumionundefined | Petrol|CNG | Manual,Automatic₹9.55 - 13.86 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Ertiga vs Rumion

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Latest Car & Bike News

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There are several factors that have made the Maruti Suzuki Ertiga a significantly better product than the Nissan Gravite and Renault Triber, despite all of them being three-row, seven-seater MPVs.
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Latest Videos

Tata Motors has launched a sporty-looking version of the Tiago hatchback called Tiago NRG at a starting price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>6.57 lakh (ex-showroom).
Tata Tiago NRG: First Look
12 Aug 2021
Maruti claims the fuel efficiency figure for the manual gearbox stands at 24.79 kmpl whereas the AMT transmission is rated at 25.71 kmpl. While driving in the city, we noticed efficiency hovering around the 14 kmpl mark but we will have to do proper tests to further comment on its real world performance.
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Maruti Suzuki has luanched the new Dzire at a starting price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>6.79 lakh (ex-showroom, introductory) to renew rivalry with other sub-compact sedans like Honda Amaze and Hyundai Aura.
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