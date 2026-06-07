In 2026 when choosing between the Maruti Suzuki Ertiga and Tata Tiago, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Maruti Suzuki Ertiga Price starts at Rs. 8.85 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for LXi, Tata Tiago Price starts at Rs. 4.69 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Smart Petrol Manual. Ertiga: 1462 cc engine, 20.51 to 26.11 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Ertiga vs Tiago Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Ertiga
|Tiago
|Brand
|Maruti Suzuki
|Tata
|Price
|₹ 8.85 Lakhs
|₹ 4.69 Lakhs
|Mileage
|20.51 to 26.11 kmpl
|-
|Engine Capacity
|1462 cc
|1197 cc
|Transmission
|Manual, Automatic
|Manual, Automatic
|Cylinders
|4
|3