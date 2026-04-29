In 2026 when choosing among the Maruti Suzuki Ertiga and Tata Punch EV [2024-2026], assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Maruti Suzuki Ertiga Price starts at Rs. 8.85 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for LXi and Tata Punch EV [2024-2026] Price starts at Rs. 9.99 Lakhs (last recorded price) for Smart 3.3. Ertiga: 1462 cc engine, 20.51 to 26.11 kmpl mileage. Punch EV [2024-2026] gets a battery pack of up to 25 kWh. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Ertiga vs Punch EV [2024-2026] Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Ertiga
|Punch ev [2024-2026]
|Brand
|Maruti Suzuki
|Tata
|Price
|₹ 8.85 Lakhs
|₹ 9.99 Lakhs
|Range
|-
|315-421 km/charge
|Mileage
|20.51 to 26.11 kmpl
|-
|Battery Capacity
|-
|25 kWh
|Engine Capacity
|1462 cc
|-
|Transmission
|Manual, Automatic
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|-
|3 Hours 36 Minutes(7.2 kW AC Charger)