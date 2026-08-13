In 2026 when choosing between the Maruti Suzuki Ertiga and Tata Punch, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Maruti Suzuki Ertiga Price starts at Rs. 8.85 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for LXi, Tata Punch Price starts at Rs. 5.59 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Smart MT. Ertiga: 1462 cc engine, 20.51 to 26.11 kmpl mileage. Punch: 1199 cc engine, 18 to 20 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Ertiga vs Punch Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Ertiga
|Punch
|Brand
|Maruti Suzuki
|Tata
|Price
|₹ 8.85 Lakhs
|₹ 5.59 Lakhs
|Mileage
|20.51 to 26.11 kmpl
|18 to 20 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|1462 cc
|1199 cc
|Transmission
|Manual, Automatic
|Manual, Automatic
|Cylinders
|4
|3