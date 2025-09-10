In 2026 when choosing among the Maruti Suzuki Ertiga and Tata Nexon EV, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Maruti Suzuki Ertiga Price starts at Rs. 8.85 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for LXi and Tata Nexon EV Price starts at Rs. 12.49 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Creative Plus Medium Range. Ertiga: 1462 cc engine, 20.51 to 26.11 kmpl mileage. Nexon EV gets a battery pack of up to 30 kWh. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Ertiga vs Nexon EV Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Ertiga
|Nexon ev
|Brand
|Maruti Suzuki
|Tata
|Price
|₹ 8.85 Lakhs
|₹ 12.49 Lakhs
|Range
|-
|325-465 km/charge
|Mileage
|20.51 to 26.11 kmpl
|-
|Battery Capacity
|-
|30 kWh
|Engine Capacity
|1462 cc
|-
|Transmission
|Manual, Automatic
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|-
|4 Hours 20 Minutes (7.2 kW AC Charger)