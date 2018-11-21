HT Auto
HomeCompare CarsErtiga vs Nexon [-] [2020-2023]

Maruti Suzuki Ertiga vs Tata Nexon [-] [2020-2023]

Ertiga
Maruti Suzuki Ertiga
LXi
₹8.35 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Nexon [-] [2020-2023]
Tata Nexon [-] [2020-2023]
XE
₹7.00 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Engine
1462 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC1199 cc, 3 Cylinders Inline, 2 Valves/Cylinder, SOHC
Engine Type
K 15 Smart Hybrid1.2L Turbocharged Revotron
Fuel Type
Petrol-
Max Power (bph@rpm)
102 bhp @ 6000 rpm-
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
136.8 Nm @ 4400 rpm170 Nm @ 1750 rpm
Mileage (ARAI)
20.51 kmpl17.4
Driving Range
923 Km765.6
Drivertrain
FWD-
Transmission
Manual - 5 GearsManual - 6 Gears, Sport Mode
Emission Standard
BS 6BS 6
Battery
Lithium Ion-
Other
Regenerative Braking, Idle Start/Stop-
Suspensions, Brakes, Steering & Tyres
Dimensions & Weight
Capacity
Features
Comfort & Convenience
Air Conditioner
Yes (Manual)Yes (Manual)
Front AC
Single Zone, Common Fan Speed ControlSingle Zone, Common Fan Speed Control
Rear AC
--
Third Raw AC
--
Heater
YesYes
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
NoCo-Driver Only
Cabin-Boot Access
YesYes
Anti-glare Mirrors
NoManual - Internal Only
Parking Assist
NoNo
Parking Sensors
RearRear
Cruise Control
NoNo
Headlight & Ignition on Reminder
No-
Keyless Start/Button Start
No-
12V Power Outlets
11
Steering Adjustment
TiltTilt
Instrumentation
Rear row
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
9,42,3538,19,151
Ex-Showroom Price
8,35,0007,28,900
RTO
62,10057,973
Insurance
44,75331,778
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
20,25417,606

