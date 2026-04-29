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HomeCompare CarsErtiga vs Harrier [2019-2023]

Maruti Suzuki Ertiga vs Tata Harrier [2019-2023]

In 2026 when choosing between the Maruti Suzuki Ertiga and Tata Harrier [2019-2023], assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Maruti Suzuki Ertiga Price starts at Rs. 8.85 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for LXi, Tata Harrier [2019-2023] Price starts at Rs. 13.84 Lakhs (last recorded price) for XE. Ertiga: 1462 cc engine, 20.51 to 26.11 kmpl mileage. Harrier [2019-2023]: 1956 cc engine, 14.6 to 16.3 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Ertiga vs Harrier [2019-2023] Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Ertiga Harrier [2019-2023]
BrandMaruti SuzukiTata
Price₹ 8.85 Lakhs₹ 13.84 Lakhs
Mileage20.51 to 26.11 kmpl14.6 to 16.3 kmpl
Engine Capacity1462 cc1956 cc
TransmissionManual, Automatic Manual, Automatic
Cylinders44

Filters
Ertiga
Maruti Suzuki Ertiga
LXi
₹8.85 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Harrier [2019-2023]
Tata Harrier [2019-2023]
XE
₹13.84 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
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Maruti Suzuki Ertiga Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
Select a feature you want to compare:
Rear Left View
Infotainment System Main Menu
Steering Wheel
Front Left Side
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Specification
Engine Type
K15C Smart Hybrid2.0 L Kryotec
Battery Capacity
Lithium Ion-
Driving Range
923 km817.5
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
136.8 Nm @ 4400 rpm350 Nm @ 1750 rpm
Transmission
Manual - 5 GearsManual - 6 Gears
Mileage (ARAI)
20.51 kmpl16.35
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
102 bhp @ 6000 rpm168 bhp @ 3750 rpm
Drivetrain
FWDFWD
Emission Standard
BS6 Phase 2BS 6
Engine
1462 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC1956 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Fuel Type
Petrol-
Minimum Turning Radius
5.2 metres5.75
Rear Brake Type
DrumDrum
Spare Wheel
SteelSteel
Front Tyres
185 / 65 R15235 / 70 R16
Wheels
Steel RimsSteel Rims
Steering Type
Power assisted (Electric)Power assisted (Hydraulic)
Front Brake Type
DiscDisc
Front Suspension
Mac Pherson Strut & Coil SpringIndependent, Lower Wishbone, McPherson Strut with Coil Spring & Anti Roll Bar
Rear Suspension
Torsion Beam & Coil SpringSemi Independent Twist Blade with Panhard Rod and Coil Spring
Rear Tyres
185 / 65 R15235 / 70 R16
No of Seating Rows
3 Rows2
Seating Capacity
7 Person5
Doors
5 Doors5
Fuel Tank Capacity
45 litres50
Length
4395 mm4598
Wheelbase
2740 mm2741
Height
1690 mm1706
Kerb Weight
1150 kg1655
Width
1735 mm1894
Features
Steering Adjustment
TiltTilt & Telescopic
Cabin-Boot Access
YesYes
Cruise Control
NoNo
Heater
YesYes
Parking Sensors
RearRear
Keyless Start/ Button Start
NoNo
Parking Assist
NoNo
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
NoNo
Air Conditioner
ManualYes (Manual)
Anti-glare Mirrors
NoManual - Internal Only
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
YesYes
12V Power Outlets
11
Front AC
Single Zone, Common Fan Speed ControlSingle Zone, Common Fan Speed Control
Adjustable Cluster Brightness
NoYes
Trip Meter
Electronic 2 TripsElectronic 2 Trips
Shift Indicator
YesNo
Clock
DigitalDigital
Door Ajar Warning
YesYes
Low Fuel Level Warning
YesYes
Tachometer
AnalogueAnalogue
Instantaneous Consumption
YesYes
Gear Indicator
NoNo
Instrument Cluster
Analogue - DigitalAnalogue - Digital
Average Speed
YesNo
Average Fuel Consumption
YesYes
Distance to Empty
YesYes
Engine immobilizer
YesYes
Child Safety Lock
YesYes
Speed Sensing Door Lock
YesYes
Central Locking
With KeyWith Key
Panaromic Sunroof
No-
Rub - Strips
NoNo
Chrome Finish Exhaust pipe
NoNo
Body-Coloured Bumpers
Yes-
Body Kit
NoCladding - Black/Grey
Sunroof / Moonroof
NoNo
Adjustable ORVM
Internally AdjustableInternally Adjustable
Power Windows
Front & RearFront & Rear
Turn Indicators on ORVM
NoYes
Rear Defogger
NoNo
One Touch -Down
DriverNo
Rain-sensing Wipers
NoNo
Exterior Door Handles
BlackBlack
Interior Door Handles
ChromeBlack
Door Pockets
Front & RearFront & Rear
Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
Both SidesBlack
Scuff Plates
No-
Rear Windshield Blind
NoNo
One Touch - Up
NoNo
Rear Wiper
NoNo
Boot-lid Opener
Internal with KeyElectric Tailgate Release
Side Window Blinds
NoNo
Driver Armrest Storage
NoYes
Sunglass Holder
NoYes
Cup Holders
Front OnlyFront Only
Third Row Cup Holders
Yes-
Cooled Glove Box
No-
Warranty (Years)
32
Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
NoNo
Warranty (Kilometres)
100000100000
Battery Warranty (Years)
No-
Cornering Headlights
NoNo
Glove Box Lamp
NoNo
Cabin Lamps
Front and RearFront and Rear
Rear Reading Lamp
NoYes
Ambient Interior Lighting
NoOptional
Lights on Vanity Mirrors
NoNo
Automatic Head Lamps
NoNo
Headlights
Halogen ProjectorHalogen Projector
Tail Lights
LEDLED
Daytime Running Lights
NoHalogen
Headlight Height Adjuster
YesYes
Follow me home headlamps
NoNo
Puddle Lamps
NoNo
Steering mounted controls
NoNo
Display Screen for Rear Passengers
No-
Wireless Charger
NoNo
Smart Connectivity
Android Auto (No), Apple Car Play (No)Android Auto (No), Apple Car Play (No)
iPod Compatibility
NoNo
Speakers
NoNo
Bluetooth Compatibility
NoNo
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
NoNo
AM/FM Radio
NoNo
Head Unit Size
Not Available1 Din
DVD Playback
No-
GPS Navigation System
NoNo
USB Compatibility
NoNo
Voice Command
NoNo
Aux Compatibility
NoNo
Remote AC On/Off Via app
NoNo
Remote Car Light Flashing & Honking Via app
NoNo
Check Vehicle Status Via App
NoNo
Remote Sunroof Open/Close Via app
NoNo
Remote Car Lock/Unlock Via app
NoNo
Geo-Fence
NoNo
Emergency Call
NoNo
Middle Rear Head Rest
NoNo
Airbags
6 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side)2 Airbags (Driver, Passenger)
Forward Collision Warning (FCW)
No-
High-beam Assist
No-
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
Lane Departure Warning
No-
Child Seat Anchor Points
YesNo
Seat Belt Warning
YesYes
Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
YesNo
Emergency Brake Light Flashing
No-
Blind Spot Detection
No-
Rear Cross-Traffic Assist
No-
Lane Departure Prevention
No-
Middle rear three-point seatbelt
YesNo
Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB)
No-
Puncture Repair Kit
No-
NCAP Rating
1 Star (Global NCAP)Not Tested
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
YesYes
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
NoYes
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
YesYes
Hill Hold Control
YesYes
Hill Descent Control
NoNo
Four-Wheel-Drive
No-
Brake Assist (BA)
YesYes
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
YesYes
Third Row Seat Adjustment
4 way manually adjustable (backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)-
Rear Row Seat Adjustment
6 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)
Split Third Row Seat
50:50 split-
Seat Upholstery
FabricFabric
Interiors
Dual ToneSingle Tone
Driver Armrest
NoYes
Leather-wrapped Gear Knob
NoNo
Rear Armrest
NoNo
3rd Row Seats Type
Bench-
Driver Seat Adjustment
6 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)6 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)
Split Rear Seat
60:40 splitNo
Ventilated Seats
NoNo
Interior Colours
Splendid Silver and Dignity BrownBlack
Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
NoNo
Rear Passenger Seats Type
BenchBench
Folding Rear Seat
FlatFull
Head-rests
Front & RearFront & Rear
Ventilated Seat Type
NoNo
Front Seatback Pockets
NoYes
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
6 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)6 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
9,99,90016,95,677
Ex-Showroom Price
8,85,00014,39,900
RTO
65,9501,86,937
Insurance
48,95068,340
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
0500
Other Charges
00
EMI
21,49136,446
Expert Rating
Pros and Cons

Pros

Excellent mileageUpdated driver screen with newer graphicsSpacious cabin

Cons

Substantial price difference vs petrol-only modelCompromised boot spaceNo significant visual update on the outside

Ertiga Comparison with other cars

Hindustan Times
Maruti Suzuki Ertigaundefined | Petrol|CNG | Manual,Automatic₹8.8 - 12.94 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Hindustan Times
Toyota Rumionundefined | Petrol|CNG | Manual,Automatic₹9.55 - 13.86 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Ertiga vs Rumion

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Latest Car & Bike News

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  News

Latest Videos

Maruti claims the fuel efficiency figure for the manual gearbox stands at 24.79 kmpl whereas the AMT transmission is rated at 25.71 kmpl. While driving in the city, we noticed efficiency hovering around the 14 kmpl mark but we will have to do proper tests to further comment on its real world performance.
Five reasons why Maruti Suzuki Dzire remains a hit in India after 16 years
30 Dec 2024
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Tata Nexon and Maruti Suzuki Dzire are the only two models which returned with five-star safety ratings while the Citroen eC3 electric hatchback was the biggest disappointment with zero-star safety ratings.
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Maruti Suzuki has luanched the new Dzire at a starting price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>6.79 lakh (ex-showroom, introductory) to renew rivalry with other sub-compact sedans like Honda Amaze and Hyundai Aura.
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