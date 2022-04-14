|Engine
|1462 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
|1956 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
|Engine Type
|K 15 Smart Hybrid
|2.0 L Kryotec
|Fuel Type
|Petrol
|-
|Max Power (bph@rpm)
|102 bhp @ 6000 rpm
|-
|Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
|136.8 Nm @ 4400 rpm
|350 Nm @ 1750 rpm
|Mileage (ARAI)
|20.51 kmpl
|16.35
|Driving Range
|923 Km
|817.5
|Drivertrain
|FWD
|-
|Transmission
|Manual - 5 Gears
|Manual - 6 Gears
|Emission Standard
|BS 6
|BS 6
|Battery
|Lithium Ion
|-
|Other
|Regenerative Braking, Idle Start/Stop
|-
|Air Conditioner
|Yes (Manual)
|Yes (Manual)
|Front AC
|Single Zone, Common Fan Speed Control
|Single Zone, Common Fan Speed Control
|Rear AC
|-
|Vents on Pillars
|Third Raw AC
|-
|-
|Heater
|Yes
|Yes
|Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
|No
|No
|Cabin-Boot Access
|Yes
|Yes
|Anti-glare Mirrors
|No
|Manual - Internal Only
|Parking Assist
|No
|No
|Parking Sensors
|Rear
|Rear
|Cruise Control
|No
|No
|Headlight & Ignition on Reminder
|No
|-
|Keyless Start/Button Start
|No
|-
|12V Power Outlets
|1
|1
|Steering Adjustment
|Tilt
|Tilt & Telescopic
|On-Road Price
|₹9,42,353
|₹16,95,677
|Ex-Showroom Price
|₹8,35,000
|₹14,39,900
|RTO
|₹62,100
|₹1,86,937
|Insurance
|₹44,753
|₹68,340
|Accessories Charges
|₹0
|₹0
|FastTag Charges
|₹500
|₹500
|Other Charges
|₹0
|₹0
|₹20,254
|₹36,446