hamburger icon
HomeCompare CarsErtiga vs Kwid

Maruti Suzuki Ertiga vs Renault Kwid

In 2026 when choosing between the Maruti Suzuki Ertiga and Renault Kwid, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Maruti Suzuki Ertiga Price starts at Rs. 8.85 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for LXi, Renault Kwid Price starts at Rs. 4.53 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Evolution Petrol Manual. Ertiga: 1462 cc engine, 20.51 to 26.11 kmpl mileage. Kwid: 999 cc engine, 21.46 to 22.3 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Ertiga vs Kwid Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Ertiga Kwid
BrandMaruti SuzukiRenault
Price₹ 8.85 Lakhs₹ 4.53 Lakhs
Mileage20.51 to 26.11 kmpl21.46 to 22.3 kmpl
Engine Capacity1462 cc999 cc
TransmissionManual, Automatic Manual, Automatic
Cylinders43

Filters
Ertiga
Maruti Suzuki Ertiga
LXi
₹8.85 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Kwid
Renault Kwid
Evolution Petrol Manual
₹4.53 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Add Car
Specification
Engine Type
K15C Smart Hybrid1.0L
Battery Capacity
Lithium Ion-
Driving Range
923 km-
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
136.8 Nm @ 4400 rpm91 Nm @ 4250 rpm
Transmission
Manual - 5 GearsManual - 5 Gears
Mileage (ARAI)
20.51 kmpl-
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
102 bhp @ 6000 rpm67 bhp @ 5500 rpm
Drivetrain
FWDFWD
Emission Standard
BS6 Phase 2BS6 Phase 2
Engine
1462 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC999 cc, 3 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Fuel Type
PetrolCNG
Minimum Turning Radius
5.2 metres-
Rear Brake Type
Drum-
Spare Wheel
Steel-
Front Tyres
185 / 65 R15-
Wheels
Steel Rims-
Steering Type
Power assisted (Electric)-
Front Brake Type
Disc-
Front Suspension
Mac Pherson Strut & Coil SpringMacPherson strut with lower transverse link
Rear Suspension
Torsion Beam & Coil SpringTwist beam Suspension with coil spring
Rear Tyres
185 / 65 R15-
No of Seating Rows
3 Rows2
Seating Capacity
7 Person5 Person
Doors
5 Doors5 Doors
Fuel Tank Capacity
45 litres28 litres
Length
4395 mm3731 mm
Wheelbase
2740 mm2422 mm
Height
1690 mm1474 mm
Kerb Weight
1150 kg-
Width
1735 mm1579 mm
Features
Steering Adjustment
Tilt-
Cabin-Boot Access
Yes-
Cruise Control
No-
Heater
YesYes
Parking Sensors
Rear-
Keyless Start/ Button Start
No-
Parking Assist
No-
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
No-
Air Conditioner
Manual-
Anti-glare Mirrors
No-
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
YesYes
12V Power Outlets
1-
Front AC
Single Zone, Common Fan Speed Control-
Adjustable Cluster Brightness
No-
Trip Meter
Electronic 2 Trips-
Shift Indicator
Yes-
Clock
Digital-
Door Ajar Warning
Yes-
Low Fuel Level Warning
Yes-
Tachometer
Analogue-
Instantaneous Consumption
Yes-
Gear Indicator
No-
Instrument Cluster
Analogue - Digital-
Average Speed
Yes-
Average Fuel Consumption
Yes-
Distance to Empty
Yes-
Engine immobilizer
Yes-
Child Safety Lock
Yes-
Speed Sensing Door Lock
Yes-
Central Locking
With Key-
Panaromic Sunroof
No-
Rub - Strips
No-
Chrome Finish Exhaust pipe
No-
Body-Coloured Bumpers
YesYes
Body Kit
No-
Sunroof / Moonroof
No-
Adjustable ORVM
Internally Adjustable-
Power Windows
Front & Rear-
Turn Indicators on ORVM
No-
Rear Defogger
No-
One Touch -Down
Driver-
Rain-sensing Wipers
No-
Exterior Door Handles
Black-
Interior Door Handles
Chrome-
Door Pockets
Front & Rear-
Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
Both Sides-
Scuff Plates
No-
Rear Windshield Blind
No-
One Touch - Up
No-
Rear Wiper
No-
Boot-lid Opener
Internal with Key-
Side Window Blinds
No-
Driver Armrest Storage
No-
Sunglass Holder
No-
Cup Holders
Front Only-
Third Row Cup Holders
Yes-
Cooled Glove Box
No-
Warranty (Years)
3-
Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
No-
Warranty (Kilometres)
100000-
Battery Warranty (Years)
No-
Cornering Headlights
No-
Glove Box Lamp
No-
Cabin Lamps
Front and Rear-
Rear Reading Lamp
No-
Ambient Interior Lighting
No-
Lights on Vanity Mirrors
No-
Automatic Head Lamps
No-
Headlights
Halogen Projector-
Tail Lights
LED-
Daytime Running Lights
NoYes
Headlight Height Adjuster
YesNo
Follow me home headlamps
No-
Puddle Lamps
No-
Steering mounted controls
No-
Display Screen for Rear Passengers
No-
Wireless Charger
No-
Smart Connectivity
Android Auto (No), Apple Car Play (No)-
iPod Compatibility
No-
Speakers
No-
Bluetooth Compatibility
No-
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
No-
AM/FM Radio
No-
Head Unit Size
Not Available-
DVD Playback
No-
GPS Navigation System
No-
USB Compatibility
No-
Voice Command
No-
Aux Compatibility
No-
Remote AC On/Off Via app
No-
Remote Car Light Flashing & Honking Via app
No-
Check Vehicle Status Via App
No-
Remote Sunroof Open/Close Via app
No-
Remote Car Lock/Unlock Via app
No-
Geo-Fence
No-
Emergency Call
No-
Middle Rear Head Rest
No-
Airbags
6 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side)-
Forward Collision Warning (FCW)
No-
High-beam Assist
No-
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph-
Lane Departure Warning
No-
Child Seat Anchor Points
Yes-
Seat Belt Warning
Yes-
Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
Yes-
Emergency Brake Light Flashing
No-
Blind Spot Detection
No-
Rear Cross-Traffic Assist
No-
Lane Departure Prevention
No-
Middle rear three-point seatbelt
Yes-
Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB)
No-
Puncture Repair Kit
No-
NCAP Rating
1 Star (Global NCAP)-
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
YesYes
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
NoYes
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
YesYes
Hill Hold Control
Yes-
Hill Descent Control
No-
Four-Wheel-Drive
No-
Brake Assist (BA)
Yes-
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
YesYes
Third Row Seat Adjustment
4 way manually adjustable (backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)-
Rear Row Seat Adjustment
6 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)-
Split Third Row Seat
50:50 split-
Seat Upholstery
Fabric-
Interiors
Dual Tone-
Driver Armrest
No-
Leather-wrapped Gear Knob
No-
Rear Armrest
No-
3rd Row Seats Type
Bench-
Driver Seat Adjustment
6 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)4 way manually adjustable; Seat: Forward / Back (Manual); Backrest Tilt: Forward / Back (Manual)
Split Rear Seat
60:40 split-
Ventilated Seats
No-
Interior Colours
Splendid Silver and Dignity Brown-
Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
No-
Rear Passenger Seats Type
Bench-
Folding Rear Seat
Flat-
Head-rests
Front & Rear-
Ventilated Seat Type
No-
Front Seatback Pockets
No-
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
6 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)4 way manually adjustable; Seat: Forward / Back (Manual); Backrest Tilt: Forward / Back (Manual)
EMI
21,491NaN
Expert Rating
-
Pros and Cons

Pros

Excellent mileageUpdated driver screen with newer graphicsSpacious cabin

Cons

Substantial price difference vs petrol-only modelCompromised boot spaceNo significant visual update on the outside
Latest Offers
See All
On Renault Kwid - 2026 Benefits upto INR 15,000. ...
Applicable on kwidauthentic-mt & 10 more variants
Expiring on 1 Sept
View Offer

Ertiga Comparison with other cars

Hindustan Times
Maruti Suzuki Ertigaundefined | Petrol|CNG | Manual,Automatic₹8.8 - 12.94 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Hindustan Times
Toyota Rumionundefined | Petrol|CNG | Manual,Automatic₹9.55 - 13.86 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Ertiga vs Rumion

Trending cars

Mahindra BE 6

Mahindra BE 6

₹18.9 - 28.49 Lakhs
VinFast VF7

VinFast VF7

₹21.89 - 26.79 Lakhs
Tata Sierra

Tata Sierra

₹11.49 - 21.29 Lakhs
Mahindra XEV 9S

Mahindra XEV 9S

₹20.65 - 30.7 Lakhs
Mahindra Scorpio N

Mahindra Scorpio N

₹13.69 - 25.49 Lakhs
View allPopular Cars

Latest Car & Bike News

Renault Kwid competes with rivals such as Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 and Maruti Suzuki S-Presso.
Renault Kwid vs Maruti Suzuki Alto K10: Monthly EMI compared
9 Jul 2026
There are several factors that have made the Maruti Suzuki Ertiga a significantly better product than the Nissan Gravite and Renault Triber, despite all of them being three-row, seven-seater MPVs.
5 reasons why I would buy the Maruti Ertiga over Renault Triber and Nissan Gravite
29 Apr 2026
The Gravite CNG and Ertiga S-CNG take different approaches to affordable 7-seat mobility, with retrofit and factory-fitted setups, respectively.
Nissan Gravite CNG vs Maruti Suzuki Ertiga S-CNG: Performance and pricing comparison
7 May 2026
Renault Kwid competes with rivals like Maruti Suzuki S-Presso and Maruti Suzuki Alto K10.
Renault Kwid vs Maruti Suzuki S-Presso: Monthly EMI compared
6 Jul 2026
Renault Kwid variant lineup has been trimmed to two options: Evolution and Climber.
Planning to buy the 2026 Renault Kwid? Variants explained
6 Jul 2026
If you're looking to upgrade from the Maruti Suzuki Ertiga, the best MPV choices range from the upmarket Maruti Suzuki XL6 to luxurious hybrids like the Toyota Innova Hycross.
5 MPVs I would choose if I were upgrading from the Maruti Suzuki Ertiga
19 May 2026
View all
  News

Latest Videos

Maruti claims the fuel efficiency figure for the manual gearbox stands at 24.79 kmpl whereas the AMT transmission is rated at 25.71 kmpl. While driving in the city, we noticed efficiency hovering around the 14 kmpl mark but we will have to do proper tests to further comment on its real world performance.
Five reasons why Maruti Suzuki Dzire remains a hit in India after 16 years
30 Dec 2024
Renault is expected to relaunch the new generation Duster SUV in India by 2025. The compact SUV was earlier pulled out by the French auto giant due to stricter emission norms.
India-bound 2024 Renault Duster SUV: First look
1 Dec 2023
Renault has unveiled its new compact SUV Austral for global markets.
2022 Renault Austral compact SUV: First look
9 Mar 2022
Tata Nexon and Maruti Suzuki Dzire are the only two models which returned with five-star safety ratings while the Citroen eC3 electric hatchback was the biggest disappointment with zero-star safety ratings.
Indian cars at Global NCAP in 2024: Check crash test videos, safety ratings
31 Dec 2024
Renault Kiger and Triber's updated variants have been launched in India at a starting price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>6.10 lakh (ex-showroom).
Renault Kiger SUV, Triber MPV launched with updates. Check new price and features
19 Feb 2025
Maruti Suzuki has luanched the new Dzire at a starting price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>6.79 lakh (ex-showroom, introductory) to renew rivalry with other sub-compact sedans like Honda Amaze and Hyundai Aura.
Maruti Suzuki Dzire 2024 review: Aura enhanced to Amaze sedan lovers?
12 Nov 2024
View all
 

Latest Cars in India 2026

Mahindra Scorpio N

Mahindra Scorpio N

13.69 - 25.49 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
Toyota Hilux

Toyota Hilux

31.99 - 36.69 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
Honda ZR-V

Honda ZR-V

47.99 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
Maruti Suzuki Brezza

Maruti Suzuki Brezza

7.4 - 13.71 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
Kia Syros EV

Kia Syros EV

13.5 - 20 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers

Popular Cars in India 2026

Mahindra BE 6

Mahindra BE 6

18.9 - 28.49 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
VinFast VF7

VinFast VF7

21.89 - 26.79 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
Tata Sierra

Tata Sierra

11.49 - 21.29 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
Mahindra XEV 9S

Mahindra XEV 9S

20.65 - 30.7 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
Mahindra Scorpio N

Mahindra Scorpio N

13.69 - 25.49 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers

Upcoming Cars in India 2026

Skoda New Slavia

Skoda New Slavia

12 - 19 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check EMI Offers
BMW X1 LWB

BMW X1 LWB

51 - 55 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check EMI Offers
MG Starlight 560

MG Starlight 560

20 - 27 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check EMI Offers
Hyundai Palisade

Hyundai Palisade

50 - 60 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check EMI Offers
Tata Avinya

Tata Avinya

30 - 60 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check EMI Offers