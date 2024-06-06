HT Auto
Maruti Suzuki Ertiga vs Maruti Suzuki Swift [2021-2024]

In 2024 when choosing between the Maruti Suzuki Ertiga and Maruti Suzuki Swift [2021-2024], assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Maruti Suzuki Ertiga Price starts at Rs. 8.64 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for LXi (O), Maruti Suzuki Swift [2021-2024] Price starts at Rs. 5.99 Lakhs (last recorded price) for Lxi. Ertiga: 1462 cc engine, 20.51 to 26.11 kmpl mileage. Swift [2021-2024]: 1197 cc engine, 22.38 to 30.9 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Ertiga vs Swift [2021-2024] Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Ertiga Swift [2021-2024]
BrandMaruti SuzukiMaruti Suzuki
Price₹ 8.64 Lakhs₹ 5.99 Lakhs
Mileage20.51 to 26.11 kmpl22.38 to 30.9 kmpl
Engine Capacity1462 cc1197 cc
TransmissionManual, Automatic Manual, Automatic
Cylinders44

Ertiga
Maruti Suzuki Ertiga
LXi (O)
₹8.64 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Swift [2021-2024]
Maruti Suzuki Swift [2021-2024]
Lxi
₹5.99 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Specification
Engine Type
K15C Smart Hybrid1.2L Dual Jet
Others
Regenerative Braking, Idle Start/StopIdle Start/Stop
Driving Range
923 Km858
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
136.8 Nm @ 4400 rpm113 Nm @ 4400 rpm
Transmission
Manual - 5 GearsManual - 5 Gears
Battery
Lithium Ion-
Mileage (ARAI)
20.51 kmpl23.2
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
102 bhp @ 6000 rpm89 bhp @ 6000 rpm
Drivetrain
FWDFWD
Emission Standard
BS6 Phase 2BS 6
Engine
1462 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC1197 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Fuel Type
PetrolPetrol
Minimum Turning Radius
5.2 metres4.8
Rear Brake Type
DrumDrum
Spare Wheel
SteelSteel
Front Tyres
185 / 65 R15165 / 80 R14
Wheels
Steel RimsSteel Rims
Steering Type
Power assisted (Electric)Power assisted (Electric)
Front Brake Type
DiscDisc
Rear Suspension
Torsion Beam & Coil SpringTorsion Beam
Front Suspension
Mac Pherson Strut & Coil SpringMacPherson Strut
Rear Tyres
185 / 65 R15165 / 80 R14
Length
4395 mm3845
Wheelbase
2740 mm2450
Kerb Weight
1150 kg875
Height
1690 mm1530
Width
1735 mm1735
Seating Capacity
7 Person5
Doors
5 Doors5
Fuel Tank Capacity
45 litres37
Features
Steering Adjustment
TiltTilt
Parking Sensors
RearRear
Keyless Start/ Button Start
NoNo
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
NoNo
Parking Assist
NoNo
Air Conditioner
Yes (Manual)Yes (Manual)
Anti-glare Mirrors
NoNo
Heater
YesYes
Cruise Control
NoNo
12V Power Outlets
1Yes
Front AC
Single Zone, Common Fan Speed ControlSingle Zone, Common Fan Speed Control
Adjustable Cluster Brightness
NoYes
Trip Meter
Electronic 2 TripsElectronic 2 Trips
Shift Indicator
YesDynamic
Clock
DigitalDigital
Door Ajar Warning
YesYes
Low Fuel Level Warning
YesYes
Tachometer
AnalogueNo
Instantaneous Consumption
YesYes
Gear Indicator
NoNo
Instrument Cluster
Analogue - DigitalAnalogue - Digital
Average Speed
YesNo
Average Fuel Consumption
YesYes
Distance to Empty
YesYes
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
9,66,0106,61,575
Ex-Showroom Price
8,64,0005,99,450
RTO
65,31028,808
Insurance
36,20032,817
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
20,76314,219
Expert Rating
Pros and Cons
Pros
Excellent mileageUpdated driver screen with newer graphicsSpacious cabin
Cons
Substantial price difference vs petrol-only modelCompromised boot spaceNo significant visual update on the outside

