In 2026 when choosing among the Maruti Suzuki Ertiga and Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Maruti Suzuki Ertiga Price starts at Rs. 8.85 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for LXi and Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara Price starts at Rs. 10.77 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Sigma Smart Hybrid. Ertiga: 1462 cc engine, 20.51 to 26.11 kmpl mileage. Grand Vitara: 1462 cc engine, 20.58 to 27.97 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Ertiga vs Grand Vitara Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Ertiga
|Grand vitara
|Brand
|Maruti Suzuki
|Maruti Suzuki
|Price
|₹ 8.85 Lakhs
|₹ 10.77 Lakhs
|Range
|-
|950 km/charge
|Mileage
|20.51 to 26.11 kmpl
|20.58 to 27.97 kmpl
|Battery Capacity
|-
|-
|Engine Capacity
|1462 cc
|-
|Transmission
|Manual, Automatic
|Manual, Automatic
|Charging Time
|-
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