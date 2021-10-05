Ertiga [2018-2022] vs Vento Comparison

KEY HIGHLIGHTS Ertiga [2018-2022] Vento Brand Maruti Suzuki Volkswagen Price ₹ 7.96 Lakhs ₹ 10 Lakhs Mileage 19.01 kmpl 16.3 to 17.6 kmpl Engine Capacity 1462 cc 999 cc Transmission Automatic (Torque Converter) - 4 Gears, Manual Override, Manual - 5 Gears Manual, Automatic Cylinders 4 3

In 2026 when choosing between the Maruti Suzuki Ertiga [2018-2022] and Volkswagen Vento, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Maruti Suzuki Ertiga [2018-2022] Price starts at Rs. 7.96 Lakhs (last recorded price) for LXi, Volkswagen Vento Price starts at Rs. 10 Lakhs (last recorded price) for Comfortline 1.0L TSI. Ertiga [2018-2022]: 1462 cc engine, 19.01 kmpl mileage. Vento: 999 cc engine, 16.3 to 17.6 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.