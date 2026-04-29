In 2026 when choosing between the Maruti Suzuki Ertiga [2018-2022] and Volkswagen Polo, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Maruti Suzuki Ertiga [2018-2022] Price starts at Rs. 7.96 Lakhs (last recorded price) for LXi, Volkswagen Polo Price starts at Rs. 5.83 Lakhs (last recorded price) for Trendline 1.0L MPI. Ertiga [2018-2022]: 1462 cc engine, 19.01 kmpl mileage. Polo: 999 cc engine, 16.4 to 18.2 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Ertiga [2018-2022] vs Polo Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Ertiga [2018-2022]
|Polo
|Brand
|Maruti Suzuki
|Volkswagen
|Price
|₹ 7.96 Lakhs
|₹ 5.83 Lakhs
|Mileage
|19.01 kmpl
|16.4 to 18.2 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|1462 cc
|999 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic (Torque Converter) - 4 Gears, Manual Override, Manual - 5 Gears
|Manual, Automatic
|Cylinders
|4
|3