Ertiga [2018-2022] vs Yaris Comparison

KEY HIGHLIGHTS Ertiga [2018-2022] Yaris Brand Maruti Suzuki Toyota Price ₹ 7.96 Lakhs ₹ 9.16 Lakhs Mileage 19.01 kmpl 17.1 to 17.8 kmpl Engine Capacity 1462 cc 1496 cc Transmission Automatic (Torque Converter) - 4 Gears, Manual Override, Manual - 5 Gears Automatic (CVT) - 7 Gears, Manual - 6 Gears, Automatic (CVT) - 7 Gears, Paddle Shift Cylinders 4 4

In 2026 when choosing between the Maruti Suzuki Ertiga [2018-2022] and Toyota Yaris, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Maruti Suzuki Ertiga [2018-2022] Price starts at Rs. 7.96 Lakhs (last recorded price) for LXi, Toyota Yaris Price starts at Rs. 9.16 Lakhs (last recorded price) for J MT OPT. Ertiga [2018-2022]: 1462 cc engine, 19.01 kmpl mileage. Yaris: 1496 cc engine, 17.1 to 17.8 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.