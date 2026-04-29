In 2026 when choosing between the Maruti Suzuki Ertiga [2018-2022] and Toyota Yaris, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Maruti Suzuki Ertiga [2018-2022] Price starts at Rs. 7.96 Lakhs (last recorded price) for LXi, Toyota Yaris Price starts at Rs. 9.16 Lakhs (last recorded price) for J MT OPT. Ertiga [2018-2022]: 1462 cc engine, 19.01 kmpl mileage. Yaris: 1496 cc engine, 17.1 to 17.8 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Ertiga [2018-2022] vs Yaris Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Ertiga [2018-2022]
|Yaris
|Brand
|Maruti Suzuki
|Toyota
|Price
|₹ 7.96 Lakhs
|₹ 9.16 Lakhs
|Mileage
|19.01 kmpl
|17.1 to 17.8 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|1462 cc
|1496 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic (Torque Converter) - 4 Gears, Manual Override, Manual - 5 Gears
|Automatic (CVT) - 7 Gears, Manual - 6 Gears, Automatic (CVT) - 7 Gears, Paddle Shift
|Cylinders
|4
|4